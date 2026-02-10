We finally know the price of the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV in Canada. Recall that last fall, Nissan launched a plug-in hybrid version of the Rogue derived directly from the Outlander PHEV. Auto123 was even able to drive it as part of the model’s North American launch. However, at that time, one piece of data was still missing: its price. We now have that.

Under the $60,000 mark… by not that much

Nissan thus confirms the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV will be offered starting at $58,698 in Canada (that’s the MSRP, or manufacturer's suggested retail price). Nissan Canada estimates an actual selling price of $61,557.

The close relations between the plug-in hybrid Rogue and the Outlander PHEV are no coincidence. The Japanese automakers are global partners and share platforms and technologies. On the other hand, the marketing strategy is somewhat different for the two models. For 2026, Nissan is offering only one version of the plug-in hybrid Rogue, unlike Mitsubishi with its seven Outlander equipment and trim levels.

| Photo: Nissan

It's worth noting that the 2026 Rogue PHEV has an MSRP $100 lower than the 2025 Outlander PHEV GT Premium S-AWC, which sits near the top of the range, just below the Noir S-AWC version priced at $60,598. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi’s starting base price for the Outlander PHEV is $48,698, 10 grand below the 2026 Rogue plug-in model. (We still await 2026 pricing for the Mitsubishi SUV.)

E-Power technology on the horizon

At Nissan, the plug-in hybrid technology borrowed from Mitsubishi is intended as a first foray into the field. An electric range of 61 km is announced. For now, only one model year is in the manufacturer's plans, although the door is not completely closed for the future. Nissan plans to integrate the third generation of E-Power technology into the North American market in the near future.

An Outlander PHEV with more range coming very soon

The coming 2026 Outlander PHEV, expected at Canadian dealerships in the coming weeks, will immediately cast shadow on the Rogue PHEV. Mitsubishi is making several improvements to its popular plug-in hybrid model, notably introducing a larger capacity battery, which increases the electric range to 72 km.