Porsche lifted the veil on the 2026 911 Carrera T Club Coupe during the 2025 Porsche Parade, an annual gathering of North American brand enthusiasts. The exclusive new limited-edition model exists to help mark the 70th anniversary of the Porsche Club of America (PCA), the world's largest Porsche club. Only 70 units will be produced, all initially reserved for PCA members in the U.S and Canada.

A powertrain true to the 911's DNA

Based on the 911 Carrera T, the special edition features a 388-hp 6-cylinder boxer engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The model comes standard with a lowered sport chassis (PASM), a mechanical differential with torque vectoring, sport exhaust, Sport Chrono package and GT steering wheel.

In short, a machine designed for pure driving pleasure.

2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe | Photo: Porsche

Unique design and tribute colour

The 2026 Club Coupe comes in an exclusive Sholar Blue colour, an evolution of the Club Blue shade used in 2015. It also features satin black RS Spyder wheels, red accents on the grille and slats, and discreet "70 year PCA" badge. The interior is full of personalized details, notably illuminated door sills, red seatbelts, Speed Blue stitching and embossed anniversary logos.

Exclusive equipment and commemorative watch

Each owner will also be able to acquire a Chronograph 1 - 911 Club Coupe watch signed by Porsche Design, hand-assembled in Switzerland. The timepiece shares the car's aesthetic codes and reinforces the ultra-collectible nature of the package.

2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe | Photo: Porsche

One for the museum, another for the PCA cause

The very first unit of the 911 Club Coupe is destined for the Porsche Museum; the second will be raffled off for the benefit of the PCA. Production will begin in the fall and continue through spring 2026. Prices will be announced soon.

2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe | Photo: Porsche