• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness.



Healdsburg, CA — First unveiled last spring at the New York Auto Show, the new Subaru Outback has sparked plenty of reactions. New look, new format even – it was enough to drive some into fits of discontent.

To explain why, let's take a brief look back. Subaru gave birth to the Outback in the mid-1990s to offer a rugged and adventurous alternative to the popular Legacy sedan. We didn't know it yet, but the brand had hit on something. While wagons were still numerous at that time, adventure-focused ones were not. It was a formula was largely untapped.

Over the years, the Outback continued to evolve alongside the Legacy. But with mid-size sedans increasingly losing steam on the market, the inevitable eventually happened: the Legacy was discontinued, last year. What to do with the Outback that had sprung from it? Subaru took the opportunity to give the model a significant transformation. The adventurous, but pragmatic and rational wagon beloved by many Subaru loyalists thus moves into SUV territory with the arrival of the seventh generation.

Auto123 headed to Healdsburg, California for a first test drive of the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Recall that the Wilderness version was introduced during the previous generation of the Outback and proved to be a success for the brand.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, in profile | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness – What’s new?

The seventh generation of the Outback replaces the sixth, introduced in 2020 and which was in serious need of an update. For 2026, the Wilderness version gets its own series of changes and improvements. Among them, higher ground clearance, electronic dampers to improve off-road handling and a more durable roof rack.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, three-quarters rear | Photo: G.Goyer

Design of the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness – 6.0/10

No one is going to swoon over the beauty of the 2026 Outback, Wilderness or otherwise. In fact, if we're being honest, the Outback has never been much of a looker. It was popular because it met specific needs, not because it was gorgeous.

That said, with the seventh generation, Subaru pushes the level of homeliness even further. Not only is its style ungainly, but the break with its wagon past hasn’t been well-received. Once a wagon that offered all the characteristics of an SUV, it has now become one mid-size SUV among many. And wagons have almost disappeared.

Aesthetically, the Wilderness version of the Outback is recognizable by its black grille, bronze accents, Wilderness badging, exclusive 17-inch wheels and an outdoor equipment rack on the rear liftgate. That last bit of hardware left us perplexed, and we question its relevance.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, interior | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, seating | Photo: G.Goyer

Interior of the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness – 9.0/10

As in the past, the interior layout of the Subaru Outback is practically flawless. Everything that should be there is there. What's more, it’s well-positioned. Ergonomics are definitely on point.

In the case of the Wilderness, the cabin with its bronze-coloured elements is in harmony with the exterior. The seats are covered in a waterproof and easy-to-clean material, practical for a clientele not afraid to get their hands dirty. That said, we found the front seat cushions a bit short.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, trunk | Photo: G.Goyer

The Outback has always stood out thanks to its voluminous cargo space, and that remains the case.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, multimedia screen | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, buttons on central console | Photo: G.Goyer

Technology in the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness – 8.0/10

The 2026 Outback Wilderness sees its traditional dashboard needles replaced by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Information is easy and clear to read. In the centre of the dashboard, there is also a 12.1-inch touchscreen.

However, what deserves highlighting is the return of physical buttons for temperature and ventilation control. Indeed, with the previous generation, the controls were integrated into the bottom of the screen. Manipulating them was not always easy while driving. With physical buttons and dials, you can't go wrong.

This is a sign that, sometimes, things really were better before. We hope other carmakers have the courage to recognize that and reintegrate more physical controls.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, front | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, engine | Photo: G.Goyer

Powertrain of the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness – 8.0/10

There are no changes under the hood for the seventh generation. In other words, we get a copy-paste of what was offered with the outgoing model. The base Touring model is the only version powered by the 2.5L flat-four engine.

The Wilderness version, positioned between the Limited XT and Premier XT trims, receives the 2.4L turbocharged flat-4 engine, good for 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.

This engine competently performs the work expected of it. It continues to be paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), a type of gearbox that has drawn its share of criticism over the years. Nevertheless, Subaru and other manufacturers continue to use it, and anyways, Subaru’s is far from being the worst of those out there.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, badging | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness fuel consumption – 6.0/10

At the time of writing, Natural Resources Canada hadn’t yet released official fuel consumption ratings for the Outback Wilderness. The manufacturer announces a consumption of 8.8L/100 km on the highway and 11.3L/100 km in the city. For our part, we recorded a consumption of 12.0L/100 km during our test totalling 178 km behind the wheel of the Outback Wilderness.

For sure, that won’t blow anyone’s eco- or budget-conscious socks off. Subaru has never been the champion of efficiency at the pump. And for now, no form of hybridization is planned for the Outback, regardless of the version. Although hybrid technology could prove beneficial for this model, the success of hybrids at Subaru has been mixed so far.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Photo: G.Goyer

Driving the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness – 8.0/10

If, like us, you find the Outback Wilderness rather ugly, the good news is that you don't see the bodywork when you’re on board. The second piece of good news is that the drive is smooth and pleasant. Although you can feel while driving that the Outback is no longer a wagon, it continues to offer handling that we appreciate. The Bridgestone Dueler tires aren’t excessively aggressive, making the Outback Wilderness perfectly pleasant on the road.

A portion of our test was conducted on an off-road course. On inclines, bumpy sections, gravel, dirt or sand roads, the Outback Wilderness performed well. Its capabilities are definitely higher than average in that environment. Just keep in mind we’re not in Wrangler Rubicon territory either.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, rear | Photo: G.Goyer

The final word

Once you’re done mourning the loss of the wagon format, and if you can get past the unattractive outer shell, you can appreciate the good job Subaru has been done with the Outback, and that includes the Wilderness variant. The manufacturer remained conservative regarding the powertrain, sticking with the status quo, but the turbocharged engine fulfils its mandate well. Not much to complain about regarding the interior layout with either.

The Outback Wilderness continues to be a good on-road vehicle, and it offers one of the best 4-wheel drive systems and a generous cargo volume. Maybe we’ll forgive it for becoming an SUV.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness competitors

- Ford Bronco Sport

- Honda Passport TrailSport

- Jeep Wrangler

- Toyota 4Runner / Crown Signia

