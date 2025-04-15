Subaru will present the new-generation 2026 Outback as well an electric SUV called the Trailseeker at the New York Auto Show this week. Auto123 will be on hand for the reveals and share you with you all the details as soon as we have them. Beforehand, Subaru has shared a couple of easer images to whet appetites.

The new 2026 Subaru Outback | Photo: Subaru

2026 Subaru Outback

It’s expected the new generation of the Outback (the current model debuted in 2019 for the 2020 model-year) will be closer to the format and style of an SUV. That’s confirmed, sort of, by the image Subaru shared.

Historically, Subaru is very conservative when it comes to design changes. We’ll have to see if they decided to take a risk this time; we hope so.

The details about the powertrain and versions are still to come. We can expect a possible Wilderness version and a hybrid configuration in the mix, like we’re seeing with the Forester this year.

Subaru Trailseeker

The other model is an all-new electric SUV dubbed the Trailseeker. The name of the model suggests it will possess clear off-road capabilities, probably more than those of the Solterra, which you’ll recall is not being offered in a new 2025 iteration in Canada this year.

Stay tuned for more information very soon regarding the two new Subarus.