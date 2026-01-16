Montreal, QC - The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is making its Canadian debut this week at the 2026 Montreal Auto Show, this several months after its global premiere at the 2025 New York Auto Show, held last April. Subaru used the occasion this week to announce pricing for the all-new electric SUV. Starting MSRP is set at $54,995 CAD.

Design of the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker

Built to go off the beaten path, the new Trailseeker – longer by 150 mm and taller by 25 mm than the brand’s other EV, the Solterra – gets a rugged, utilitarian design. It offers 210 mm of ground clearance and comes with 18 or 20-inch wheels, standard roof rails and an illuminated six-star logo. It also introduces Subaru's new EV visual signature, meaning redesigned headlights.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

The Trailseeker offers optimized interior space, a flat floor, a bright cabin and increased cargo volume.

The 14-inch central touchscreen sits at the centre of a connected cabin that offers wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, two 15W induction chargers at the front and fast USB-C ports at the rear.

The Trailseeker features the complete EyeSight suite, including pre-collision braking, blind spot monitoring, front cross-traffic alert, panoramic camera, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and so on.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Subaru Trailseeker

It’s a Subaru, so naturally it comes standard with the company’s lauded symmetrical AWD. This is thanks to the two electric motors (one per axle) that produce up to 375 hp of output. The Trailseeker is rated to tow up to 1,500 kg.

With its X-MODE Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes, it’s designed to offer optimal traction in all circumstances.

Range

The Trailseeker’s 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery helps deliver an estimated range of up to 450 km. The integrated preheating system is there to help ensure fast charging even in cold weather. And yes, the SUV is compatible with NACS charging stations, at least those eligible for use by non-Tesla owners.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker – Canadian pricing

- 2026 Trailseeker Touring – $54,995

- 2026 Trailseeker Limited – $57,995

- 2026 Trailseeker Premier – $60,995

That pricing is before accounting for any provincial EV incentives still in place.