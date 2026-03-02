- Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker.

Laguna Beach, CA – Let’s be perfectly frank: these days, you might have an easier time finding a Leafs fan who still believes they’ll make the playoffs than someone who insists they buy a Subaru for its flashy styling. And flashy, the Trailseeker is not. The all-new SUV, first introduced last spring at the New York Auto Show, fits straight into the mould of the Outback and Forester, decent-looking utility models that combine above-average AWD, rugged capabilities (both inside and out) and the outdoorsy vibe the brand’s loyal clientele expects and loves.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, on a hill | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Trailseeker – What’s new?

But the Trailseeker midsize SUV, of course, differs from its Outback and Forester stablemates in at least one big respect: it’s all-electric. And together with the also-new Uncharted subcompact SUV, it triples the size of Subaru’s all-electric lineup.

It’s also the very close cousin of the also-new Toyota bZ Woodland, in fact the vehicles are essentially the same under their distinct shells. The Uncharted (twin of the also-new C-HR) and the Trailseeker represent the latest results of the collaborative efforts that have helped Subaru and Toyota more quickly catch up in the EV domain after a few years of dawdling largely on the sidelines.

Still, electric it might be, but the idea of the Trailseeker, from its name to the over-large cladding on the front wheels to the elevated ground clearance and so on, is meant to deliver off-road, or at least rough-road, capability.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker

The 5-seat Trailseeker is quite a big longer than the Solterra (greater by 155 mm (4,845 to 4,690)) but has the same wheelbase, which gives it less of a crossover and more of a wagon demeanour, in spite of the cabin reaching higher than the Solterra’s.

The front end leads with an illuminated Subaru emblem and six-light daytime running lights. Up top we find ladder-type roof rails for all your outdoorsy gear, and a stretched three-quarter rear window helps deliver the desired level of 360-degree visibility. You do need to be unbothered by the prominent cladding, too prominent for some.

The greater length of the SUV helps deliver a healthy 886 litres of cargo space, much more than the 674 litres of the Solterra. Ground clearance is 215 mm, only four more than the urban-focused Solterra, and five less than the newest Outback.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, about to descend | Photo: D.Boshouwers

On the side sit prominent side sills. On the back end, new rear width-spanning lighting and SUBARU lettering deliver a slight whiff of Lexus, though the upright ruggedness of the design is unmistakably Subaru.

Depending on which trim you choose, the vehicle rides on 18- or 20-inch wheels with distinctive designs. There are five available exterior colours (Crystal White Pearl, Daybreak Blue Pearl (new), Brilliant Bronze Metallic (new), Magnetite Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Silica, and we can tell you that the lighter you go with your exterior colour, the more prominent that black cladding over the front wheels and stretching to the bottom front end appear.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, interior | Photo: Subaru

Inside

Like in the Uncharted, we find inside a flattened steering wheel, behind which sits the digital data cluster. To the right on the central console, a new 14-inch display kitted out with new software. Connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be done either via your cord or wirelessly.

Further down there are two phone charging pads side by side, a feature that, like virtue, is hard to be against. Another nice trick? You can access the centre console storage bin from either the driver or passenger side – the top can be lifted to the left or to the right.

Other notable features include two USB-C ports in the front row, two 60W USB-C ports in back. 64-colour ambient lighting is also included.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, screen, central console | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, seating | Photo: Subaru

Startex phony leather is the default upholstery for the seats, but the Premier version gives you leather.

If you need even more than the 886 litres of cargo space given you by default, the rear seats can be folded down via one touch. That will give you 2,095 litres of space – which is great, though it is less than the 2,280 litres of the new Outback. Be that as it may, Subaru pointed out that “In response to customer requests, the luggage compartment can now accommodate a large dog cage.”

Overall, we're in Separated at Birth territory when comparing the Trailseeker and Toyota's bZ Woodland.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker

Built on the EV-dedicated e-SGP platform, the Trailseeker gets a standard dual-motor setup (no messing around with a FWD variant like with the more-urban Uncharted – with a 74.7-kWh battery helping deliver up to 444 km of range. Output is pegged at 375 km, making it the most powerful Subaru produced to date. The EV gets 215 mm of ground clearance, just slightly less than the standard 220 mm we’re used to getting from Subaru’s utility models.

Three elements worth noting:

1) A battery preconditioning system, which will help matters when the temperatures drop;

2) X-Mode function for added control and grip when climbing or descending on a trail;

3) NACS connector, giving access to many Tesla stations.

Towing capacity for the Trailseeker is set at 1,587 kg, with the ability to stick 317 kg worth of gear up top on the roof rails (static load).

2026 Subaru Trailseeker – Canadian pricing (MSRP)

- 2026 Trailseeker Touring – $54,995

- 2026 Trailseeker Limited - $57,995

- 2026 Trailseeker Premier - $60,995

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker

Our test drive consisted of a varied menu of city streets, secondary roads, twisty country roads, highway, and even a short time spent on a mild off-road trail. The Trailseeker qcquitted itself well in each environment. It is long, so it’s not as nimble in tight urban milieus as the Uncharted, but it’s a decent highway traveler that delivers plenty of horsepower and a quiet and slightly soft ride. As expected, steering is light, but it’s not disastrous.

On the off-road portion of our drive, the regenerative braking (four levels to choose from) and X-Mode systems helped to navigate all manner of rocks, bumps and mud with ease, like you’d expect from an Outback or a Forester. Being an EV with its constant, instantaneous torque makes it a slightly different beast to tame when in ascents on muddy terrain, but the X-Mode helps get the job done nonetheless. The button for bringing up a screen-display image of what’s on the ground ahead of the vehicle was put to liberal use.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

We made mention of the 375 hp earlier; combined with the EV’s instantly available torque, it makes this vehicle very quick to get up to speed – along the lines of 4.4 seconds to reach 96 km/h from a stop. No, you’re not going to go racing with this 2,015-kg off-road-ready Subaru, but it’s nice to have all that hefty power at your disposal. Highway passing is a breeze.

Note that there’s no option to get off-road tires on the Trailseeker out of the factory. It’s just regular tires all the way, at least until a Wilderness version comes along.

The final word

This Trailseeker is much more of a traditional Subaru than the Uncharted born alongside it for the 2026 model-year, from its accrued off-road capabilities, standard AWD, good visibility and room for dog cages in back right down to its stodgy, unassuming styling. It just happens to be all-electric, is all.

Meaning this SUV can go anywhere the Outback and Forester go, which really is what loyal Subaru buyers expect, now isn’t it.

It also is priced some $4,000 lower than its twin the Toyota bZ Woodland at base, though when you compare the standard equipment, the bZ is better dressed.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker competitors

- Chevrolet Blazer EV

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Tesla Model Y

- Toyota bZ Woodland

