Subaru Canada has confirmed pricing for its two new electric SUVs about to drop on the market here: the 2026 Uncharted and the 2026 Trailseeker.

Subaru Trailseeker 2026 | Photo: Subaru

This dual-model launch triples Subaru’s zero-emission offerings in Canada, a friendly market for Subaru and a relatively friendly market for EVs as well. The Uncharted and Trailseeker are conceived to attract, to oversimply things a bit, budget-conscious urbanites and eco-conscious adventure seekers, respectively. Both vehicles are scheduled to arrive at Canadian dealerships this spring.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Uncharted – Pricing in Canada (MSRP)

- 2026 Uncharted FWD - $42,995

- 2026 Uncharted FWD Long Range - $46,995

- 2026 Uncharted Sport AWD - $49,995

- 2026 Uncharted GT AWD - $51,995

The Uncharted becomes the new entry point into the Subaru all-electric domain. By setting the starting MSRP at $42,995, Subaru positions the subcompact SUV to qualify for federal and provincial electric vehicle incentives.

The Uncharted is designed for maximum efficiency and urban agility, offering a turning radius nearly identical to the popular Crosstrek. It is available in four distinct configurations: FWD, FWD Long Range, Sport AWD and GT AWD.

A two-wheel-drive Subaru is a rarity of course, but offering customers a single-motor was one way to get the pricing down to where the automaker felt it needed to get this. And that makes even more sense when you consider that the Uncharted is a very close cousin to the brand-new Toyota C-HR EV (available with either FWD or AWD), with which it will compete directly with both hitting the market around the same time.

It’s expected the FWD Long Range will be a popular choice with buyers, in part because it offers a class-competitive range of 496 km on a full charge. The Sport and GT trims won’t hit that range height but their dual-motor will translate into a 338-hp output and 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than five seconds.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Trailseeker – Pricing in Canada

- 2026 Trailseeker Touring AWD - $54,995

- 2026 Trailseeker Limited AWD - $57,995

- 2026 Trailseeker Premier AWD - $60,995

Where the Uncharted focuses on accessibility, the Trailseeker is made with utility and off-road capability front of mind. Larger than the current Solterra by 150 mm in length, the Trailseeker sets out to compete with mid-size electric SUVs, offering a blend of high output and Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive in all trims.

The Trailseeker’s dual-motor powertrain delivers an output of 375 hp and a towing capacity of 1,500 kg (3,300 lb). Despite its larger dimensions, the 74.7-kWh battery helps maintain decent range, as high as 444 km (depending on trim and conditions). The inclusion of a 700-lb static-load roof rack confirms the vehicle’s "expeditionary" intent, suitable for rooftop tents and heavy gear.

With both models, Subaru is emphasizing value, in the form of a high level of standard equipment. As part of the charm offensive, Subaru is debuting its largest-ever infotainment system, a 14-inch high-resolution touchscreen, as a standard feature on both vehicles.

Subaru has included several other notable standard features in both models:

- NACS charging port - Both vehicles feature the North American Charging Standard (Tesla-style) port, providing access to the continent’s most reliable fast-charging infrastructure.

- Battery preconditioning – this is meant to win the hearts of Canadians, of course, as it aims to mitigate range loss and charging slowdowns in cold weather. Subaru says the onboard preconditioning system allows for 10 to 80 percent charging in roughly 30 minutes, even in extreme temperatures.

- EyeSight Safety – this is the latest version, which includes traffic jam assist and emergency stop assist.

With pricing starting at $42,995 for the Uncharted and $54,995 for the midsize Trailseeker, Subaru is aggressively courting the mass market. And of course, by keeping below the $60,000 threshold, Subaru ensures that almost every trim level remains eligible for the federal iZEV incentive.