New York 2026: Subaru Unveils 2027 Getaway

New York, NY — Subaru this morning introduced the 2027 Getaway at the 2026 New York Auto Show. The Japanese automaker thus continues to play catch up with a vengeance in the EV domain with the addition of yet another all-electric model to its roster.

This time, it’s a three-row all-electric utility vehicle, positioned to replace the Ascent in the brand's lineup. The Getaway becomes the fourth battery-electric model in Subaru’s portfolio, joining the Solterra, Trailseeker and Uncharted when it arrives at retailers in late 2026.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2027 Subaru Getaway

The Getaway is equipped with a standard dual-motor configuration and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. This system produces a combined 420 hp, making it the most powerful production vehicle Subaru has manufactured to date. According to the manufacturer, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h (0 to 60 mph) in less than five seconds and has a maximum towing capacity of 1,588 kg (3,500 lb).

Subaru will offer two battery options. The long-range variant uses a 95.8-kWh lithium-ion battery, providing an estimated range of over 480 km. That model supports 150-kW NACS fast charging, allowing a 10-to-80 percent charge in about 30 minutes. Battery preconditioning is included as standard equipment. A standard-range version featuring a 77.0-kWh battery is expected to follow in 2027.

| Photo: Subaru

Interior

The interior is designed for family utility, offering seating for seven passengers with a second-row bench or six passengers when equipped with optional captain’s chairs. Subaru maintains that the cabin dimensions accommodate adults of the six feet tall variety in all three rows.

Standard convenience features include one-touch second-row folding and a power-folding third row.

The Getaway gives users 1,291 litres of cargo volume behind the second row and 450 litres when the third row is in use.

Off-road capabilities

Despite its transition to an electric platform, the Getaway retains traditional Subaru mechanical cues. The vehicle maintains 8.3 inches of ground clearance and includes X-MODE with dual-mode settings for Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud. Additional standard mechanical assists include Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2027 Subaru Getaway

The dashboard features a standard 14-inch touchscreen interface paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Available interior upgrades include:

• Dual 15W wireless phone chargers

• USB-C ports in all three rows

• Three-zone climate control

• A panoramic moonroof

• Heated and ventilated seating

Every trim level is equipped with the EyeSight driver-assistance suite, which comprises adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and lane departure alerts. Higher-tier models add a digital rearview mirror, intelligent parking assist, and front cross-traffic alert.

2027 Subaru Getaway – Canadian pricing and availability

The Getaway’s introduction today was not accompanied by detailed specifics regarding Canadian pricing and trim levels. That should all be announced closer to the vehicle's market launch in late 2026.

| Photo: Subaru

| Photo: Subaru