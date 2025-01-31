Toronto, ON – It was a large-scale, flashy affair this evening to mark the official presentation of the 2026 Kia EV5. And why not? The all-electric smaller companion to the EV9 is being introduced in Canada but not in the U.S., nor in Mexico; that’s rare enough that it deserves a few firecrackers, lasers and guest singer-songwriters.

The EV5 will be arriving in dealerships in Canada at some point in “early 2026”. More specific than that, Kia representatives were not ready to be on this night. They did, however, emphasize that the model will be priced as attractively as possible to make it an affordable option to those potential compact SUV buyers made reticent up to now by the greater upfront pricing of EVs.

The disappearance of the federal EV incentive won’t make Kia’s job any easier on that front, but we’ll see how that all plays out over the next year. The auto industry is nothing if not unpredictable at this point.

The 2026 Kia EV6, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Kia EV5 – What’s new?

Everything, obviously, seeing as how this compact SUV is an all-new product from the Korean automaker. Of course, it’s hard to miss the family resemblance with the EV9 SUV, but still, we’re in a smaller realm here.

This vehicle actually looks pretty big and stretches the definition of a compact SUV, at least to the naked eye. Kia did not provide dimensions of the vehicle, but we were told by Kia that the EV5 is roughly the length of the Sportage. Boxier, but the same length.

2026 Kia EV5, in profile | Photo: Kia

Design of the 2026 Kia EV5

That’s right, it’s a boxy affair that follows the path forged by the EV9, and why not since the design of that larger SUV has been generally well-received. Up front there’s the typical Kia design for the “grille” with the three-dimensional Star Map lighting, and as you move back you see the close family resemblance with the EV9 through and through. It’s bold and it’s confident, there’s no denying that.

The vehicle will ride on either 18-inch, 19-inch or 20-inch wheels when it does hit the market. There are 8 different exterior colours offered, including two new to Kia: Glacier Blue and Magma Red.

2026 Kia EV5, steering wheel, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Kia EV5, interior | Photo: Kia

Interior of the 2026 Kia EV5

Inside we find an upscale space designed for up to five passengers (so two-row, obviously), with fine materials, many of them soft-touch, set within a fairly minimalist ergonomic design. To that end, the gear shifting “mechanism” is found on the steering column, which isn’t everyone’s preference but it does free up more space on the central console.

The rear seats, meanwhile, can be laid fully flat to create a very large, practical cargo area. This being an EV, there’s a frunk up front for (a bit of) added cargo space.

Kia vaunts the use of no fewer than 10 eco-conscious materials.

2026 Kia EV5, front | Photo: Kia

Powertrains of the 2026 Kia EV5

Again, Kia was short on details for its upcoming compact-plus SUV. Not surprising given that launch is over a year away. We did learn the offering will include two battery options – one 60.3-kWh unit for the regular model, and an 81.4-kWh battery for the extended-range model. Kia also promises both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, presumably using single-motor and dual-motor systems, respectively.

As far as range goes, Kia said to expect something in line with what existing EVs from the brand offer. In other words, between 450 and 500 km, in ideal conditions. Note that the EV5 will be equipped with an NACS-compatible charging port, meaning it will be possible to charge on Tesla’s charging stations.

There was no discussion on this night regarding output. Again, too far out from launch.

Visitors to the upcoming Toronto Auto Show, running February 14-24, will have the chance to see the EV5 up close and personal. And those interested might not want to miss that opportunity – from what we understood this particular vehicle is the only unit of the EV5 in the country right now, and we might not see it again until early next year.

2026 Kia EV5, three-quarters rear | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia EV5, rear | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia EV5, trunk | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Kia EV5, headlight | Photo: D.Boshouwers