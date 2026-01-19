Montreal, QC - The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is making its Canadian debut this week at the 2026 Montreal Auto Show, as part of a two-headed EV offensive by the Japanese automaker alongside the new Trailseeker SUV.

Starting MSRP for the subcompact SUV is set at $42,995 CAD.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Subaru Uncharted

The new Uncharted enters a category long starved for entrants – the non-luxury electric subcompact SUV segment. It comes with 18 or 20-inch wheels, standard low-profile roof rails and an illuminated six-star logo, as well as a silver-coloured fascia. Exclusively, the GT trim has a two-tone roof.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

The Uncharted offers optimized interior space, a flat floor, a bright cabin and 700 litres of cargo volume.

Like the Trailseeker, the Uncharted is fitted with a stabdard 14-inch central touchscreen at the centre of a connected cabin that offers wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and fast USB-C ports at the rear.

The GT trim gets heated outboard rear seats as standard, and Sport and GT trims come with StarTex upholstery, orange interior accents and soft-touch cabin materials.

The Uncharted features the complete EyeSight suite, including pre-collision braking, blind spot monitoring, front cross-traffic alert, panoramic camera, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and so on.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Subaru Uncharted

It’s a Subaru, so naturally it comes standard with the company’s lauded symmetrical AWD. This is thanks to two electric motors (one per axle) that produce up to 338 hp of output. Note however that in the case of this EV, there is an entry-level FWD variant being offered; it delivers an output of 221 km (in long-range configurations).

In the dual-motor configuration, The Uncharted can go from a stop to 100 km/h in under five seconds, says Subaru.

The Uncharted comes with a NACS charge port and can thus be used on eligible Tesla charging stations. An 11-kW onboard charge is compatible with home charging stations (Levels 1 and 2). Users can precondition the battery for optimal charging in winter.

Range

The Trailseeker’s 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery helps deliver an estimated range of up to 480 km (FWD long range model), or up to 460 km for the AWD models.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Uncharted – Canadian pricing

- 2026 Uncharted FWD – $42,995

- 2026 Uncharted FWD Long Range – $46,995

- 2026 Uncharted AWD Sport – $49,995

- 2026 Uncharted AWD GT – $51,995

That pricing is before accounting for any provincial EV incentives still in place.