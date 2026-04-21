Earth Day 2026: Here Are the Top 10 EVs in Canada This Year

Here are the Top 10 non-luxury Electric Vehicles (EVs) available in Canada in 2026, chosen as part of a totally unscientific and totally infallible process! Discuss.

| Photo: EarthDay.ca

As Earth Day 2026 hits, the Canadian automotive landscape sits at a strange kind of crossroads. We have clearly left behind the early niche market defined by early EV adopters, and now reside in a diverse ecosystem of electrified mobility. On the other hand, there are currently powerful forces hostile to EVs that have upended the bast-laid plans of many automakers. Add in the extra spicing of tariffs and counter-tariffs on EVs coming in from China or crossing the Canada-U.S. border, and it makes for interesting times indeed. Did we mention the spiking cost of gasoline, which has sent interest in EVs surging yet again? It’s enough to give automakers whiplash.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Meanwhile, federal EV incentives are back and provincial rebates (at least in some places) continue to incentivize the electric switch. For all the back and forth, though, among those Canadians who have already gone electric or are ready to do so, the conversation in 2026 is likely to revolve less around questions like “Can an EV handle a Canadian winter?” than “Which EV best fits my lifestyle?”, and “How long am I willing to wait for delivery of my new EV?” In a very interesting development indeed, this year sees a new crop of non-luxury electric vehicles popping out of the ground. And that might represent the most significant leap forward in accessibility and technology we’ve seen yet. Tech-wise, carmakers are no longer just competing on range; they’re competing on charging speeds, bidirectional power capabilities and specialized utility. And affordability-wise, consumers may finally be getting real choice with the arrival of new EVs from Kia, Subaru and Toyota, among others. As we celebrate Earth Day (and hopefully, finally, the definitive arrival of spring!), these are the top 10 non-luxury EVs leading the charge in Canada this year, in our humble opinion. Chevrolet Bolt: The (temporary) Return

Chevrolet Bolt | Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Bolt is officially back, and it’s better than ever. After a brief hiatus, GM revived the nameplate using its advanced Ultium platform, addressing the original model's primary drawback: charging speed. The 2026 (often referred to as the 2027 early-release) Bolt now supports DC fast charging speeds of up to 150 kW, roughly 2.5 times faster than its predecessor. Now, to rain on the parade, we have to add that GM isn’t keeping the new Bolt; it will be dropped after just the one model-year. GM says it plans a newer-generation affordable EV that will take its place, but we don’t know when that follow-up will be ready. For now, though, starting at $39,999, the Bolt regains its title as one of Canada’s most affordable electric entries. It offers a GM-estimated range of 422 km on a full charge. Inside, the cabin has been completely overhauled with a standard 11.3-inch diagonal touchscreen and a 11-inch driver information centre. For the first time, a sporty RS trim is available, featuring 17-inch black wheels and a more aggressive fascia. The new Bolt is expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships in spring 2026. See: 2027 Chevrolet Bolt: More Range Than Expected See: Chevrolet Will Stop Production of New Bolt EV in 2027

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet