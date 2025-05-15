The new 2026 bZ just announced, Toyota adds to it with the 2026 bZ Woodland. This variant of the all-electric SUV, designed for those who like to explore trails off paved roads, is expected in early 2026.

Ready for all terrains

The 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland is equipped standard with an enhanced all-wheel drive system thanks to X-MODE technology, a feature designed to help drivers better handle difficult terrain such as snow, mud and rough roads.

With its electric motors sitting atop the front and rear axles, this model offers a total output of approximately 375 hp and an estimated range of 418 km according to Toyota's initial data.

On the charging side, the bZ Woodland has a port compatible with the North American standard NACS (North American Charging System), allowing fast direct current (DC) charging. Toyota says it will be possible to go from a 10 to 80-percent charge in about 30 minutes under ideal conditions.

Toyota bZ Woodland 2026 | Photo: Toyota

Designed to be practical for both everyday use and weekend adventures, this SUV offers a generous ground clearance of 210 mm and a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 lb (1,587 kg). Loading volume exceeds 850 litres and roof rails are included as standard to help with transporting all that weekend-warrior gear.

Distinctive 18-inch wheels with removable hubcaps and, optionally on the Premium package, all-terrain tires further emphasize its adventurous side.

Toyota bZ Woodland 2026 | Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland

The bZ Woodland displays a slightly different look from the rest of the bZ range, with more pronounced black fender flares and a raised rear section to optimize interior space.

Toyota bZ Woodland 2026 | Photo: Toyota

Inside, this variant incorporates SofTex-trimmed seats, large 14-inch touchscreen hosting the Toyota Multimedia system and two wireless phone chargers.

Toyota will offer a single well-equipped version, to which buyers can add a Premium package that adds a JBL audio system, fixed panoramic roof, ventilated front seats and a memory function for the driver's seat.

Built on Toyota's e-TNGA electric platform, the bZ Woodland also integrates the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety and driving assistance technologies as standard.

Toyota bZ Woodland 2026 | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland – Price and availability in Canada

The 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland will be available at Canadian dealerships in early 2026. Details regarding price and precise specifications will be announced at a later date.