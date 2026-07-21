Kia Canada has quietly bolstered the offering for its brand-new EV5, adding a tenth trim level to the 2027 lineup of the compact electric SUV. The performance-oriented EV5 GT sets itself down at the top of the trim lineup, above the GT-Line Limited, and is priced accordingly starting at $63,495. For that tidy sum, you get sharper styling, increased output and a greater performance focus than the other EV5s muster.

Trading stamina for strength

The EV5 GT gives up a smidgeon of efficiency for a solid boost in raw capability. Its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup draws power from the automaker's larger 81.4-kWh battery pack, boosting output to 302 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. That marks a jump over the standard AWD versions, which generate 261 hp and 284 lb-ft.

The pound of flesh demanded for that bigger, heavier battery is counted in lost kilometres of range. How many exactly isn’t yet known since the GT’s range figures are, for now, just estimates, but this is the likely picture:

• EV5 GT estimated range: 402 km

• Standard AWD 81.4-kWh range: Up to 439 km

• Standard FWD 81.4-kWh range: Up to 457 km

So while the GT manages to keep its head above the psychologically important 400-km mark, it only just does, and it offers less range than all other EV5s with the 81.4-kWh unit.

2027 Kia EV5 GT, in profile | Photo: Kia

Design variations

Visually, the EV5 GT adopts the sporty aesthetic introduced by its larger sibling, the EV9 GT. The exterior features slightly revised lower bumpers and 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in grippier Michelin performance tires. Bright lime-green brake calipers peek through the wheels, adding a splash of colour.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in synthetic leather and suede. Neon lime accents line the seats, dashboard and dedicated GT button mounted on the steering wheel. That feature, by the way, not only looks nice but it instantly sharpens vehicle dynamics on demand.

Buyers can choose from six exterior colours, including Snow White Pearl, Magma Red and Dark Ocean Blue.

2027 Kia EV5 GT Canadian pricing

With order books officially open at EV-certified Canadian dealerships, the 2027 Kia EV5 GT carries a starting MSRP of $63,495, climbing to roughly $65,798 to $66,247 once destination, preparation and environmental fees are included.

And yes, because the price tag sits well above the $50,000 threshold, buyers don’t have access to the $5,000 federal ZEV incentive available on lower-tier models.