2026 Toyota bZ4X: More Power, More Range

Toyota’s bZ4X was supposed to be the Japanese auto giant’s answer to the Tesla Model Y and the many other electric SUVs entering the market. But the EV never hit the heights of success hoped for. Which explains Toyota bringing several major updates for the 2026 model-year, just announced for the European model, and which should be announced soon for the North American one.

A new range of batteries

The most notable improvement is Toyota’s introduction of a 57.7-kWh lithium-ion battery in the entry-level model (the same as that of the new European C-HR+, also introduced this week). It will be available exclusively on the 165 hp (123 kW) front-wheel-drive version, with a claimed WLTP (European cycle) range of 445 km.

Two other versions are also available with a new 73.1-kWh battery:

- A 221 hp (165 kW) version offering a range of 573 km (European cycle).

- An all-wheel drive version developing 338 hp (252 kW) with a range of 520 km (European cycle) and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds.

Toyota has improved the energy density of the batteries and increased the number of cells, while optimizing the electric motors with silicon carbide semiconductors.

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, in profile | Photo: Toyota

Improved charging and performance

The 2026 bZ4X also gets a battery preconditioning system, optimizing rapid recharging in cold conditions. The on-board AC charger is increased from 11 to 22 kW on top-of-the-range versions, while DC fast charging remains limited to 150 kW, enabling the battery to go from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

Another notable improvement is the doubling of towing capacity to 1,500 kg (3,306 lb).

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, interior | Photo: Toyota

Updated design and interior

Design-wise, there are few changes to the exterior, apart from a few aerodynamic adjustments to the front end. The interior, on the other hand, benefits from significant updates, including a streamlined digital instrument panel and a new 14-inch touchscreen that now integrates the climate controls, doing away with the physical buttons of the previous version.

The updates should make of the 2026 Toyota bZ4X an improved model on fronts (range, performance, charging and equipment). And that should strengthen its position against the growing competition in the growing electric compact SUV segment. Now we await confirmation whether all the changes will migrate to the North American 2026 bZ4X offering.

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, front | Photo: Toyota

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, from above | Photo: Toyota

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, trunk | Photo: Toyota