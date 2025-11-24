• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Toyota Camry XLE AWD.

Toyota Camry. The two words evoke reliability, reason and, let's be honest, a level of excitement that rivals choosing a new toaster. It was the quintessential car for those who simply wanted to get from point A to point B in comfort without worrying – ever - about breaking down.

But for 2026, Toyota is shaking things up. Or moving with the times, depending on how you look at it. The V6 is gone, and so are the purely gasoline models. The new Camry is now exclusively hybrid.

The XLE AWD, the model we drove, focuses primarily on classic comfort and premium amenities.

2026 Toyota Camry – What's new?

The biggest change is under the hood: the Camry is now 100-percent hybrid; every version in the lineup uses the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System. The exterior design has been refreshed, notably with a distinctive front fascia in the shape of a "hammerhead shark."

Inside, the Toyota Multimedia System and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety suite are now standard on all models. For 2026, a new Nightshade edition (based on the SE AWD) makes an appearance, but our XLE is the luxury-focused option.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2026 Toyota Camry – 8.0/10

The 2026 Camry doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it does give it a spiffier hubcap. The new "hammerhead shark" nose gives the car a more modern and slightly more assertive look, not a bad thing. The XLE version is the most elegant of the bunch. It skips the sporty honeycomb grilles of the SE/XSE versions for a statelier look, complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels.

Let's be clear: the Camry still won't turn heads like an exotic sports car. But it will appeal to those who appreciate a well-designed, unfussy sedan. It's the automotive equivalent of a perfectly ironed white shirt.

| Photo: Toyota

The interior

This is where the XLE justifies its price. The cabin is described by Toyota as an "open concept" with "refined materials," and that's not just marketing speak. The atmosphere is surprisingly upscale. The light-coloured leather brings a near-luxurious touch, and the finish borders on that of a Lexus. The materials are well-chosen, and the presentation is simple yet polished.

Longer road trips are made jollier affairs by amenities like the heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, driver's seat memory and dual-zone climate control.

Toyota also had the good idea to keep real physical buttons for the climate control and seats — a detail that makes all the difference when driving in -20 C.

Technology of the 2026 Toyota Camry – 9.0/10

Older Camrys seemed technologically dated, but the 2026 is a quantum leap. The new Toyota Multimedia System is finally fast, with five times the processing power of the previous one.

The XLE gets the full treatment, including a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. It also gets a Head-Up Display (HUD) and 9-speaker JBL audio system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and the screen is easy to use.

For safety, TSS 3.0 is included across the range. But the XLE adds the whole package: Panoramic View Monitor, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, Traffic Jam Assist and Parking Assist with braking.

| Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota Camry – 8.0/10

No more variety of of engines and powertrains for the Camry. For 2026, Toyota radically simplifies things: every Camry is now equipped with the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System.

This system is built around a valiant 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. Our XLE AWD model, as its name suggests, benefits from electronically controlled, on-demand All-Wheel Drive. Concretely, this means an electric motor-generator is added to the rear axle to activate when needed.

With this in place, combined net power rises to 232 hp, a slight gain over the 225 of the front-wheel-drive versions.

We find once again an electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT). Toyota claims to have tuned it to offer more natural acceleration sensations. And it succeeds: in normal driving, as long as you don't floor the accelerator, power delivery is smooth and linear, and the dreaded elastic band effect is barely noticeable. It’s refined and gets the job done without ever drawing attention to itself.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2026 Toyota Camry – 9.0/10

Let’s be honest, the Camry is probably not the dream vehicle floating around in most consumers' minds. But here's the thing: we really like this car. Is that us getting old, or is the car getting better? Maybe a little of both. But this sedan is very well-balanced.

Acceleration is brisk, thanks to the hybrid powertrain. The overall refinement is well-balanced; it's never harsh, just efficient and smooth. In terms of road manners, the XLE's mission is comfort, and the mission is accomplished. It is comfortable, quiet and reassuring, absorbing road imperfections with serenity.

Braking is also a strong point. The transition between regenerative braking and the physical brakes is almost imperceptible, offering predictable deceleration without the spongy feel of some older hybrids.

The verdict: there is no shame in praising the merits of this Camry. It is a mature car, in the best sense of the word.

Fuel consumption

Toyota announces a remarkable fuel efficiency of 4.9L/100 km (combined city/highway consumption) for front-wheel-drive models.

Our XLE AWD model is logically a bit thirstier. The official Canadian government (NRCan) ratings for the 2026 XLE AWD are 5.1L/100 km city and 5.2L/100 km highway.

These official figures are already impressive, but our own numbers outdid them. After a 450 km driven primarily in urban driving, our average settled at a smile-inducing 5.5L/100 km.

This is an exceptional result for a comfortable sedan of this size, equipped with all-wheel drive. It’s proof that for Toyota, hybridity is not just a marketing strategy, it is a promise of real savings at the pump.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2026 Toyota Camry – Canadian pricing

The 2026 Camry lineup starts with the SE FWD at a base MSRP of $34,575.

Our test version, the luxurious XLE AWD, is at the very top of the range. Its base MSRP is $45,225.

Looking at the price tag of our demonstration vehicle, the total price of the vehicle (including $350 in options for the premium paint and the fees for freight, preparation, and others) amounts to $47,580.58.

Your questions about the 2026 Toyota Camry XLE AWD

Is the 2026 Toyota Camry only hybrid?

Yes. For 2026, all versions of the Camry sold in Canada are equipped with a hybrid powertrain.

What is the horsepower of the 2026 Camry?

The hybrid system with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) produces a combined net output of 232 hp.

Is Apple CarPlay wireless in the 2026 Camry?

Yes, the Toyota Multimedia System integrates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all models.

What is the warranty on the hybrid battery?

The components of the hybrid system are covered for 8 years or 160,000 km.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2026 Toyota Camry has indeed changed with the times, and rather successfully. By going 100-percent hybrid, it becomes not only more economical but also more refined and enjoyable to drive.

The XLE AWD version, in particular, is a true luxury sedan in disguise. It is comfortable and reassuring, and the interior is very well finished. It is a remarkably well-balanced car that is built to last.

It is no longer just the choice of conservative old folks. It has become a smart and desirable choice for anyone seeking comfort, economy and peace of mind. All that remains is to test it in the depths of winter to truly validate the performance of the all-wheel drive!

2026 Toyota Camry competitors

• Honda Accord Hybrid

• Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

| Photo: K.Soltani