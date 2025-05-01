2026 Toyota Camry Gets Nightshade Edition

The 2026 Toyota Camry is arriving soon at dealerships and the offering will include a Nightshade Edition, as the previous iteration of the sedan once did.

2026 Toyota Camry – What’s new?

The model was redesigned for 2025, so other changes are minor this year. The XLE grade will be available in a new exterior finish, called Dark Cosmos, and XSE models come with memory seats, memory mirrors and rain-sensing wipers. – and that’s about it. Everything else is a carryover from the previous model-year.

2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade | Photo: Toyota

2026 Camry Nightshade

The Nightshade can be had in three different exterior colours: White, Supersonic Red and Midnight Black Metallic. In each case, the exterior styling is spruced up by Midnight Black Metallic elements including the front grille, air curtains, side canards, door handles, mirror caps, shark fin antenna, rear lower sport diffuser and rear spoiler.

The black interior has seats trimmed in SofTex synthetic leather and featuring white inserts. This version also comes standard with leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and aluminum sport pedals.

2026 Toyota Camry XLE | Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota Camry

Nothing changes for the new year, meaning the Camry is strictly hybrid in configuration, and runs on the company’s fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. Buyers can choose between a FWD configuration (225 hp) and an AWD setup (232 hp). Power is managed by an eCVT (electronically controlled Continuous Variable Transmission).

That AWD system is of the electronic on-demand variety and is possible with the SE Upgrade, and standard on the XLE and XSE and new Nightshade grades.

Manufacturer-estimated combined fuel consumption is 4.9 L/100 km, on the SE FWD grade.

Three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – are available to drivers.

2026 Toyota Camry XSE | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Camry versions in Canada

- 2026 Camry SE FWD

- 2026 Camry SE Upgrade FWD

- 2026 Camry SE Upgrade AWD

- 2026 Camry Nightshade AWD

- 2026 Camry XLE AWD

- 2026 Camry XSE AWD

Pricing for the 2026 Camry including its new Nightshade Edition are still to be announced. That should be known closer to the model’s arrival at dealers, scheduled for this summer.

And in case you’re wondering, the 2026 Camry for Canada is being assembled domestically at Toyota’s plants in Cambridge and Woodstock, Ontario.

2026 Toyota Camry XSE, interior | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade, interior | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Camry XLE | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Camry, in Dark Cosmos colour | Photo: Toyota