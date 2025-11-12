2026 Toyota Highlander Starts at $51,285 in Canada

2026 Toyota Highlander | Photo: Toyota

Toyota Canada has just just confirmed details for the offering of the 2026 Highlander all-wheel-drive mid-size SUV, available in seven versions, nearly half of which feature a hybrid powertrain.

Priced starting at $51,285, the Highlander focuses on versatility, comfort and energy efficiency to attract customers.

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota Highlander

The gas-engine-only Highlander is powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain produces 265 hp and allows towing up to 2,268 kg (5,000 lb). Depending on the version, it features either the Dynamic Torque-Control AWD system or the more advanced Dynamic Torque-Vectoring AWD system with drive modes.

The Highlander Hybrid uses a 2.5L engine coupled with two electric motor-generators and an electronic CVT. Combined power reaches 243 hp, with an average fuel consumption of 6.7L/100 km. The AWD hybrid version, equipped with a dedicated electric motor for the rear, can tow up to 1,588 kg (3,500 lb).

2026 Toyota Highlander, interior | Photo: Toyota

Inside

Built on Toyota's TNGA platform, the Highlander offers increased stability, better sound insulation and a lowered centre of gravity. Depending on the version, it can accommodate 7 or 8 passengers, with folding third-row seats and optional captain's chairs. Maximum cargo volume is 2,387 litres behind the first row.

| Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2026 Toyota Highlander

All models are equipped with the Toyota Multimedia system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Touchscreens range from 8.0 inches on the XLE versions to 12.3 inches on the Limited and Platinum. An 11-speaker JBL audio system is offered on high-end models.

All 2026 Highlanders include the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Push-button start and the smart key are also standard.

2026 Toyota Highlander Hybrid | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Highlander - Canadian versions and pricing

• Highlander XLE AWD - $51,285

• Highlander XSE AWD - $55,120

• Highlander Limited AWD - $56,665

• Highlander Platinum AWD - $58,986

• Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD - $54,485

• Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD - $59,865

• Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD - $61,736

Get Yer Red-Hots: The 2025 Toyota Highlander is available for purchase/lease now at Canadian Toyota dealers.