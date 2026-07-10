Toyota has issued a safety recall for some 5,400 units of its newest three-row SUVs across North America due to a critical manufacturing flaw in the rear suspension. The campaign affects a small fraction of production for the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander (including the Hybrid) and the 2026 Lexus TX (TX350 and TX500h variants).

In Canada, a mere 61 units are affected, but the problem is potentially serious enough that the recall merits attention. It involves a vital physical component rather than a routine software calibration or a labeling error.

The problem

According to documents released by Toyota and a subsequent safety notice from Transport Canada, the vehicles' rear axle carriers, commonly referred to as suspension knuckles, may not have been manufactured to factory specifications.

The structural integrity of the component could thus be compromised, because the rear knuckle could crack and completely separate at the toe control arm mounting point. If this separation occurs while the vehicle is in motion, it can dramatically reduce rear-end stability, causing a sudden loss of vehicle control and severely increasing the risk of a crash.

2026 Lexus TX | Photo: Lexus

The recall arrives as the Toyota Grand Highlander and its luxury sibling, the Lexus TX, establish themselves in the highly competitive family SUV segment, rivaling heavyweights like the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot.

The solution

To resolve the issue, Toyota and Lexus dealerships will inspect the rear axle assemblies of all affected vehicles. Any faulty components will be replaced with properly manufactured rear axle carrier sub-assemblies entirely free of charge.

The automaker plans to mail official owner notification letters in early September 2026. In the meantime, owners can check their specific Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) via the Toyota, Lexus, or Transport Canada recall lookup platforms to determine if their vehicle requires inspection.