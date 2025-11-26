2026 Toyota Sienna Pricing Announced for Canada

Toyota has announced Canadian pricing and updates for the 2026 Toyota Sienna minivan. Buyers will have to fork over a minimum of $49,370 (before fees and taxes) for the minivan. That climbs to a rather stratospheric MSRP of $71,168 for the range-topping Platinum AWD model.

2026 Toyota Sienna – What’s new?

There isn’t much to report in terms of changes, but here’s what we got: all models now come standard with a power hatch, the Toyota Safety Sense suite and wireless phone charging. Also, a new exterior paint finish – Heavy Metal, shown here – joins the offering.

2026 Toyota Sienna in "Heavy Metal' finish | Photo: Toyota

Beyond that, well, the pricing is new, in that the starting MSRP is nearly $2,000 more than for the outgoing Sienna.

Design and powertrain of the 2026 Toyota Sienna

And that means there’s nothing to report here either. The 2026 Sienna looks the same as before, and it’s powered as before by a 2.5L 4-cylinder working with two electric motors to deliver 245 hp all told. FWD models deliver an official combined fuel consumption rating of 6.6L/100 km, AWD models a slightly higher 6.8L/100 km.

2026 Toyota Sienna XSE | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Sienna – Canadian versions and pricing

- 2026 Sienna LE FWD - $49,370

- 2026 Sienna LE AWD - $51,210

- 2026 Sienna XLE FWD - $51,260

- 2026 Sienna XSE FWD - $54,420

- 2026 Sienna XSE AWD - $56,560

- 2026 Sienna XSE Technology AWD - $61,431

- 2026 Sienna Limited AWD - $66,355

- 2026 Sienna Platinum AWD - $71,168

To the total, one must add, in addition to applicable taxes, destination and prep fees totaling $1,930.

Take note that there are three versions in there with the ‘S’ lettering, which means they are on the “sportier” side of things, as much as that can apply to a minivan. They also get a 12-speaker JBL audio system and perhaps more importantly, an entertainment system for the back seats.

Standard features found in all grades include power adjustable driver’s seat and multi-zone climate control.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota