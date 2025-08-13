The 2026 Toyota Tundra evolves with useful touches: increased range for gas-only versions, more upholstery options and a more pronounced TRD Pro personality. There are no changes under the hood, but know the Tundra offers enough power to interest those who tow often or drive long distances between fill-ups. Starting price is set at $54,340 MSRP; the very long list of available trims and their pricing is further down.

In short: 122-litre fuel tank, expanded leather upholstery, new "Wave Maker" Blue TRD Pro colour.

2026 Toyota Tundra – What's new?

For 2026, Toyota is focusing on range, interior presentation and the TRD Pro identity.

The large 122-litre tank is now standard on non-hybrid i-Force versions. On the highway or while towing, this translates to fewer stops and simpler trip planning.

Several trims now adopt leather-trimmed seats, which elevates the ambiance without turning to ostentatious luxury. This is a direct response to buyers who want something both rugged and upscale.

The TRD Pro gets an exclusive "Wave Maker" Blue colour, a nod to off-road enthusiasts and a clear way to identify the most expressive variant in the lineup.

| Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota Tundra

The mechanical lineup remains familiar. The 3.4L twin-turbo V6 i-Force offers 348 hp on the SR and 389 hp / 479 lb-ft elsewhere, with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The i-Force Max hybrid climbs to 437 hp / 583 lb-ft for those who prioritize acceleration under load.

In terms of numbers, maximum towing reaches 3,760 kg (4x2) or 5,440 kg (4x4) depending on the configuration. The driver-assist suite is comprehensive with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 included.

2026 Toyota Tundra – Canadian Trims and Prices

Needless to say, the product offering is wide-ranging, the options for buyers vast. There are Double Cab and CrewMax configurations, 5.5-ft, 6.5-ft and 8.1-ft beds and hybrid and non-hybrid versions. Here is the pricing for Canada:

• Tundra Double Cab Regular Bed SR 4x2 - $54,340

• Tundra Double Cab Long Bed SR 4x2 - $54,840

• Tundra Double Cab Regular Bed SR - $57,640

• Tundra Double Cab Regular Bed SR5 - $60,716

• Tundra Double Cab Regular Bed TRD Off-Road - $63,071

• Tundra Double Cab Long Bed SR5 - $61,810

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed SR - $59,585

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed SR5 - $62,661

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed TRD Off-Road - $65,016

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed with TRD Rally Package - $67,711

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Limited Nightshade - $72,320

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Limited TRD Off-Road - $76,490

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Platinum - $82,690

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed 1794 - $83,891

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed SR5 - $62,495

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed TRD Off-Road - $64,855

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed Limited Nightshade - $72,680

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed Limited TRD Off-Road - $76,850

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed Platinum - $83,050

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed 1794 - $84,251

Tundra i-Force Max (Hybrid) Models

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Limited Nightshade - $75,975

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Limited TRD Off-Road - $80,145

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed TRD Pro - $89,326

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Platinum - $86,345

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Platinum with Advanced Package - $87,790

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed 1794 - $87,546

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed 1794 with Advanced Package - $88,991

• Tundra CrewMax Regular Bed Capstone - $94,280

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed Limited Nightshade - $76,020

• Tundra CrewMax Long Bed Limited TRD Off-Road - $80,190

The number of choices and wide arc of pricing illustrate the many different uses customers will make of the Tundra; from daily work to long-haul towing, everyone can calibrate their budget and equipment.

| Photo: Toyota

In use: who is it for?

High-mileage drivers / frequent towing: The 122-litre tank on gasoline versions reduces stops, especially in a convoy or under load.

Image and features: The TRD Pro remains the off-road showcase (suspension, protection, presentation), and the new colour reinforces its character.

Daily comfort: The expansion of leather upholstery meets a simple demand: a more premium cabin without necessarily aiming for the top-of-the-line trim.

Our Auto123 take

The 2026 update is pragmatic: it improves concrete points (range, presentation) without changing the fundamentals. If you're hesitating between i-Force and i-Force Max: the hybrid is justified by stronger acceleration and greater ease under load; otherwise, a well-configured i-Force, supported by the new tank, covers the majority of uses at a gentler entry cost.

Key takeaways

• Range: 122-litre tank on i-Force = fewer stops.

• Finish: More leather available without aiming for the very high end of the range.

• Personality: TRD Pro gets a signature colour and remains the off-road showcase.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the base price of the 2026 Tundra in Canada?

$54,340 MSRP (Double Cab 4x2 SR).

What is the maximum towing capacity?

Up to 5,440 kg in 4x4, depending on the configuration.

Is the 2026 Tundra hybrid worth the extra cost?

Yes, if you tow often and are looking for stronger acceleration; otherwise, the i-Force gasoline versions are suitable for most needs.