Toyota Announces Canadian Pricing for the 2022 Tundra

A few weeks ago, we were in San Antonio, Texas, to test drive the new generation of Tundra pickups. Today, Toyota Canada is releasing the pricing structure for the model, which is set to hit dealerships across the country on December 3.

As for prices and versions, here's what it all adds up to, but be forewarned: there are 23 model configurations to choose from.

The base SR two-wheel-drive version (double cab and 6.5-foot box) will cost $44,990. Add $500 for the 8.1-foot box. Moving to the 4x4 configuration, again for the SR model, prices are $48,290 with a crew cab and 6.5-foot box, or $50,290 for a crew cab and 5.5-foot box.

For the next version in the lineup, the SR5, four configurations are available; crew cab and 6.5-foot box ($51,990) or 8.1-foot box ($52,490); crew cab with 5.5-foot box ($53,990) or 6.5-foot box ($54,350).

2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum
Photo: Toyota
The TRD Sport model is available in two configurations: Crew Cab with 6.5-foot box ($54,090) or Crew Cab with 5.5-foot box ($56,090).

With the TRD Off-Road versions, there are three approaches: Crew Cab with 6.5-foot box ($54,290), Crew Cab with 5.5-foot box ($56,290), Crew Cab with 6.5-foot box ($56,650).

Moving on to the Limited models, again there are three variants: Crew Cab and 6.5-foot box ($60,490), Crew Cab and 5.5-foot box ($62,490) or Crew Cab and 6.5-foot box ($62,850).

Then come the Limited TRD Off-Road variants, with which three other possibilities are offered: double cab with 6.5-foot box ($63,490), crew cab and 5.5-foot box ($65,490), crew cab with 6.5-foot box ($63,490).

The Platinum model is available only with the crew cab; $72,990 with the 5.5-foot box, $73,350 with the 6.5-foot box.

2022 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition, three-quarters rear
Photo: Toyota
At the top of the hierarchy sits the 1794 edition, which is also only available with the largest of the cabs. In its case, the prices are respectively $74,190 and $74,550, depending on whether you opt for the 5.5- or 6.5-foot box.

Toyota says that a plug-in hybrid version should be available in 2022 to add to the lineup, which already includes a hybrid variant.

Here's the full price chart for the 2022 Toyota Tundra:

2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum, interior
Photo: Toyota
Photos:Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra pictures
