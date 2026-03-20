Volkswagen will soon pull the wraps off the 2027 Atlas at the New York International Auto Show. In anticipation of the pulling of off the sheet, the manufacturer has released a teaser image of the soon-to-be-refreshed SUV.

A bright cabin

As seen in the preview provided by Volkswagen, the future Atlas features a luminous interior that represents a significant technological leap forward.

Here’s Volkswagen’s very brief statement accompanying the teaser image, in its entirety: “Featuring a completely redesigned interior, the all-new 2027 Volkswagen Atlas is more premium and more modern, yet unmistakably Atlas. Stay tuned for more details as the New York International Auto Show reveal approaches.”

Reading between the lines, we can expect the Atlas to continue to stand out for its spacious and family-friendly cabin. It’s also clear that Volkswagen is aiming to move upmarket by offering a more luxurious interior enhanced by ambient lighting.

If the cabin of the Teramont—a version of the Atlas already sold in China—is any indication, it wouldn't be surprising if the new North American version comes equipped with a front passenger touchscreen.

| Photo: Volkswagen

LED lighting

Last week, VW teased the lighting signatures of its three-row midsize SUV. The image reveals intricate LED taillights and a light bar that spans the entire width of the liftgate.

Regarding mechanical specifications, no details have been confirmed yet regarding the mechanics of the next Atlas. We’ll make a bold prediction here: Volkswagen will stick with the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine currently in use. It would not be surprising to see a slight bump in power; however, while we believe hybrid technology would be a welcome addition, there’s currently no indication that Volkswagen is moving in that direction.

Auto123 will be on-site for the unveiling of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas at the New York Auto Show in the coming weeks. As soon as the covers are lifted, we will share all the technical specifications.