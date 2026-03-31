New York, NY — Volkswagen chose the eve of the New York Auto Show to put on the world premiere of the second-generation 2027 Atlas.

The German automaker has spent time over the past few weeks teasing this aspect and that of the new-generation SUV. teased various glimpses of what this new version would offer. It all led up to a big reveal of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas; we were there for the pulling off of the sheet.

The Volkswagen Atlas three-row midsize SUV first arrived on the North American market in 2018 with the mission of replacing the outgoing Touareg. Throughout its first generation, several changes were made to the model, most notably the addition of the Cross Sport version.

The new lineup consists of three trims: Comfortline, Highline and Execline.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

Design of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas

Stylistically, the second-generation Atlas retains its familiar overall look, though it features all-new body panels. Mor significantly, the SUV now sits on the MQB Evo platform. And while its wheelbase, height, and width remain identical to the previous model, the vehicle has grown about two inches in length for 2027.

The front fascia has been redesigned, featuring dual-level LED headlights. Unsurprisingly, an illuminated version of the brand's logo sits at the centre of the grille.

To further distinguish from its predecessor, the 2027 Atlas comes with a new selection of wheels ranging from 18 to 21 inches in diameter. The new iteration of the SUV also introduces a fresh colour palette, including Blackberry, Boreal Green and Ascot Grey.

As for the refreshed 2027 Atlas Cross Sport, we have nothing to report on it just now - its debut is expected in the coming months.

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A more modern interior

Inside, designers set about modernizing the cabin. Following current industry trends, the folks at Volkswagen decluttered the centre console by relocating the gear selector to the steering column.

Notably, the manufacturer integrated genuine wood trim on the dashboard to elevate the vehicle's luxury feel. In addition to existing interior colours, Volkswagen is adding Garnet Red for 2027.

To improve passenger comfort in the rear, air vents have been integrated into the B-pillars, and ventilated second-row seats are now available as an option.

The Atlas remains available in six- or seven-passenger configurations, meaning buyers can choose between second-row captain's chairs or a traditional bench seat.

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A new 15-inch screen

Among the highlights of the 2027 Atlas is the new 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, standard on all trims except for the base model, which features a 12.9-inch screen. All versions come equipped with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

While rumours suggested a dedicated passenger-side touchscreen might be included in the new generation, that feature did not make it to the production model.

As standard equipment, the 2027 Atlas receives a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Powertrain of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Atlas retains its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Compared to the 2026 model, it sees a power bump of 13 hp, bringing the total to 282 hp. Conversely, torque has been slightly reduced from 273 lb-ft to 258 lb-ft.

The turbo engine continues to be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. In Canada, the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system comes standard. According to manufacturer figures, the vehicle maintains a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lb.

It's worth noting that for the 2027 model-year, the German automaker streamlined its powertrain strategy by officially leaving the V6 behind.

While fuel consumption ratings have not yet been released, Volkswagen anticipates improved energy efficiency for 2027.

The 2027 Volkswagen Atlas will continue to be assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Pricing for the Canadian market will be announced closer to the launch of the model, scheduled for this fall.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer