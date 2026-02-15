Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas (in prototype form).

Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, QC - It isn't every day that we get the chance to drive a prototype — in this case, a model not yet in finished form but close enough to it for us to be given the fob to it. And then told to drive it on a lake. But there we were, on a test drive organized by Volkswagen of its new second-generation Atlas SUV.

The Volkswagen Atlas was first introduced to North America in 2017 for the 2018 model-year. It was given refreshed in 2021 and again in 202, but, nearly 10 years after its debut, it was time for a proper redesign.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Our test of the model was brief and took place on a closed track, specifically on a track carved onto the frozen surface of Lake Sacacomie in Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, Quebec.

One reason for that is that as a prototype, this version of the Atlas is not yet certified to be driven on public roads. In any case, the camouflage they were wrapped would have risked distracting other road users.

Given all the cloak and dagger surrounding this pre-production model, details provided to us by VW were scant. That will be rectified when the 2027 Atlas gets its official reveal at the New York Auto Show. This early jaunt over the ice did give us a first impression of what to expect.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas

The camouflage wrap makes getting a handle on the design tricky. It doesn’t hide the fact we’re in the same general ballpark as the outgoing model. Same vein, same format, same signature. The wheelbase is identical to what it was. What is new is the architecture, derived from the platform that recently debuted with the smaller Tiguan.

If you want another take on the model's lines, we suggest you look up the Teramont SUV VW sells in other markets, notably in China. That is essentially what lies beneath the camouflage of our frozen-lake-top Atlas.

No word on the trims Canadians will be offered, though we can confirm there will be an R-Line package, since the logo was visible through the camo on our vehicles. That was confirmed by the folks at Volkswagen Canada, who noted in passing that the R-Line package is popular here, with more than 50 percent of buyers requesting it.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Never mind the camo outside, where VW was really secretive about its 2027 Atlas was regarding the interior. We were forbidden even having cameras or phones with us lest we break the rules and reveal state secrets. Here’s what we can tell you: the model will have three rows like before, and that second-row space for occupants is generous.

Likewise, we can confirm the dash has screens on it, like before. But we can’t tell you their dimensions. Instead, a pop quiz for you: Name a carmaker that has ever reduced the size of its information screens when revising a model.

We are also given permission to share that there are new surfaces and materials, and that the combinations are numerous. As expected, there are also new controls for certain functions; the opposite would have been surprising. Finally, we can assure you that you will not feel out of place when climbing into the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas

At the front of the vehicle, we still find a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Volkswagen speaks of an evolution of this mill, that results in it delivering “more power”. We tried to find out if this meant more horsepower AND more torque, and the answer was “more power”.

The outgoing model with this engine offers 269 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Clearly, we’ll see gains, but how much remains to be confirmed. VW said nothing either way about the transmission, either. We can probably assumer the 8-speed auto transmission is back, and that towing capacity will still be 5,000 lb. Unless it’s more.

A hybrid?

Is there a chance we’ll see a hybrid variant? The company is mum on that, other than to say it is in its plans to offer a hybrid powertrain for this model in North America at some point. When asked if that plan is for a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), the answer was clear: hybrid.

Volkswagen feelsdemand for hybrids is on the up while demand for plug-in hybrids is stagnant. Simple as that.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas

Our test of the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas consisted of a series of control and skid exercises on tracks set up on ice. That meant we weren’t able to evaluate normal on-road behaviour, including acceleration and braking.

We can conclude two things: the model is evolving in the right direction, and the focus of this overhaul was primarily the onboard experience — which is where families spend their time with the Atlas, after all.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange