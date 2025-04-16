Volkswagen has just unveiled a new, more potent variant of its popular and newly remodeled compact SUV. The Tiguan Turbo Highline R-Line will top the range from next fall and promises to add a bigger dose of dynamism to a vehicle that already offered more of it than the previous version.

The Tiguan was completely redesigned for the 2025 model-year. Now, to its more assertive style and updated interior, Volkswagen adds some spice with the new “Turbo” trim. Basically, this model takes the improvements of the 2025 Tiguan and adds increased power to appeal to drivers seeking performance.

The new 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Highline R-Line, three-quarters rear | Photo: Volkswagen

Powertrain of the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Highline R-Line

The centerpiece of this Turbo-powered Tiguan is... its engine. It's actually a revisited version of the 2.0L EA888 (evo5) turbocharged 4-cylinder found in other versions of the 2025 Tiguan. However, to earn the "Turbo" and not just turbo designation, the engineers gave it some special attention.

With the result that power climbs to 268 hp (a gain of 67 compared to the base engine), reached at 5000 rpm, while torque makes an impressive leap of 51 lb-ft to reach a maximum of 258 lb-ft, available over a wide range from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm.

To get the extra punch, Volkswagen used a larger turbocharger, a slightly reduced compression ratio and reinforced internal components (pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft). Alongside these performance-oriented modifications, the engine retains Miller Cycle technology to optimize fuel consumption and still runs on regular gasoline.

Power is transmitted to all four wheels via the standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. A Turbo badge distinguishes this version, even if it is fairly discreet.

The new 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Highline R-Line, from above | Photo: Volkswagen

Lighter, more agile

In addition to the power gain, the new Tiguan (including this Turbo version) benefits from a weight reduction of up to about 170 lb compared to the outgoing model, thanks to the use of lightweight materials and optimizations to the braking system. This weight loss should contribute positively to both fuel economy and acceleration responsiveness.

Assertive R-Line styling

Based on the new MQB evo platform, the 2025/2026 Tiguan sports a completely revised and more athletic design. The Turbo Highline R-Line version will have some additional distinctive elements: R-Line bumpers and side skirts, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a modern lighting signature including LED strips and illuminated logos at the front and rear.

New vibrant colours like Avocado Green Pearl and Monterey Blue Pearl are added to the catalog.

The new 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Highline R-Line, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

Interior

The Highline R-Line treatment translates into higher quality materials, including real wood and upgraded Varenna leather seats. Ergonomics evolve with the relocation of the gear selector to the steering column, freeing up space on the center console.

In terms of technology, the driver faces the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro and a new 15-inch central touchscreen integrating the MIB4 infotainment system. A new central dial (Driving Experience Dial) allows you to manage the volume, driving modes, and an "Atmospheres" function synchronizing the ambient lighting (30 colors) and audio settings.

The standard equipment of this high-end version is extensive: head-up display, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging, 12-way power adjustable front seats with massage and ventilation, heated rear seats, power tailgate, and much more.

Enhanced Safety

The new Tiguan integrates four additional airbags (driver's knee, front center, rear side), bringing the total to ten. The IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite is of course included, including Travel Assist semi-autonomous driving assistance, emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, etc.

The new 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Highline R-Line, VW logo | Photo: Volkswagen

Availability

The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Highline R-Line is expected at Canadian dealerships in the fall of 2025. Pricing details will be communicated at a later date, closer to launch.

VW's hope? That this more muscular version will find its audience among those looking for a compact SUV that is both practical, technological, and with a sportier character.