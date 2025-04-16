New York, NY - The 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback is making its big entrance, a year after the four-door sedan version did the same. The model was presented this morning on the opening, media day of the 2025 New York Auto Show.

Some may recall that at last year’s reveal of the K4 four-door at the 2024 edition of the NY show, the video playing on giant screen during the presentation included images of not just the sedan, but a hatchback version as well. The logical conclusion was that that wasn’t just a glitch, an accidental preview of a variant intended for other markets than North America.

Sure enough, here we are a year later, and it’s the K4 Hatchback’s turn under the spotlight, with a North American launch planned.

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback, three-quarters back | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Kia K4

It’s not hard to spot the family resemblance with the K4 sedan, no surprise there. But this version features a floating roof design. As well, the overall length is shorter by 11 inches than the sedan.

Beyond that, though, the visual design elements – wide stance, side body panels, vertical LED front and rear lighting, etc – are the same as found on the sedan. The rear door handles are recessed into the c-pillar, and the model gets its own unique exterior colour, the summery Sparkling Yellow.

GT-Line models

This follows the pattern we’ve seen with other of the brand’s GT-Line models, so this variant of the hatchback incorporates distinct design elements, namely a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, side sills and wheel arch moldings. Buyers can option in small cube LEF projection headlights, while getting the power sunroof and 16-inch front brakes as standard equipment.

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback, interior | Photo: Kia

Inside

Here’s where this variant diverges more distinctly from its sibling. Kia vaunts the Hatchback’s class-leading rear headroom (one inch more than the sedan) and rear legroom, as well as 628.6 litres of cargo space under that elevated roof.

Available features include an “ultra-wide” sunroof, Harmon-Kardon audio system, heated rear seats and heated plus ventilated front seats (SynTex Sport seats, we should say).

Tech-wise, count on a pile of ADAS systems included for the purchase price (11 standard, up to 29 optional). Also optional is a digital display on the dash spanning up to nearly 30 inches across diagonally, as well as wireless phone charging, digital connectivity, a 360 surround view monitor and a blind-spot view monitor.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is included standard.

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback, three-quarters front | Photo: Kia

Powertrain of the 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback

The base engine for the hatchback variant is the same as found in the sedan: a 2.0L 4-cylinder delivering 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, working in conjunction with a an IVT (intelligently variable transmission, basically a CVT but possibly more intelligent).

The five-door K4 can also be had with a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, as well as a sport-tuned suspension (with the GT-Line model). It’s not quite a hot hatch, but let’s say it’s probably warmer with this engine. We’ll know more when we test-drive it.

Kia has not announced fuel consumption figures yet for either powertrain. Those are for another day.

Availability

That day will come at some point before the end of the year, since the 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback is expected at Canadian dealers near the end of this year. We can expect pricing and trim details to be announced as delivery days near. The model will be manufactured in South Korea at the automaker’s plant in .

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback, front | Photo: Kia