2025 Volkswagen Tiguan to Start at $36,495 in Canada

First unveiled with fanfare at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of last year, the third-generation 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan now has price tags attached to its four versions in Canada.

Volkswagen Canada has just unveiled pricing for its redesigned SUV, which reveals it to be competitively priced for its segment.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan: Canadian prices and versions

Starting price for the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan is set at $36,495 for the Trendline version, which includes 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard.

• 2025 Tiguan Trendline ($36,495): The entry-level model includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, and the Digital Cockpit Pro as standard.

• 2025 Tiguan Comfortline ($39,995): This intermediate version enriches the offering with 18-inch wheels, power-adjustable seats in faux leather and a power tailgate.

• 2025 Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition ($43,495): Delivering a more assertive style, this edition features black elements and 20-inch wheels.

• 2025 Tiguan Highline ($47,495): The range-topping model focuses on luxury with a large 15-inch screen, premium audio system and ventilated and massaging leather seats.

Take note that prices do not include the $2,200 transportation and preparation fees, which apply to all versions.

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, in profile | Photo: Volkswagen

Key features of the 2025 Tiguan

As you know, the 2025 Tiguan is distinguished by its completely renewed interior and exterior design, highlighting quality materials and advanced technology, says Volkswagen. This includes configurable ambient lighting, optimized storage space and a 201hp 2.0L turbocharged engine on all versions.

Safety is also a priority with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features.

Available soon

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan will arrive at Canadian dealerships this spring.