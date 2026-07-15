Audi is making several upgrades to the Q3 for the 2027 model-year, particularly on the technology front. Please note that details for the Canadian market will be announced at a later date.

The subcompact SUV benefits from updated standard equipment, new digital features and increased towing capacity for its plug-in hybrid version.

Order books have been open in Europe since July 2, 2026, with production scheduled to begin in early September.

| Photo: Audi

2027 Audi Q3 – What’s new?

For 2027, the Q3 now receives several features that were previously reserved for option packages or higher-tier trims.

Keyless entry, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a rearview camera are now part of the standard equipment list. Audi is also revising its package structure, which will be divided into three categories: Tech, Tech Plus and Tech Pro.

Depending on the chosen package, buyers can add features such as an upgraded suspension, acoustic glass, a Sonos audio system, lumbar support and an auto-hold function linked to the parking brake.

A 10.9-inch front passenger display also makes its debut on the options list.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

Enhanced driver assistance systems

The Q3’s adaptive cruise control can now use online-harvested data to adjust vehicle speed and distance from other road users. Specifically, the system relies on the average speed observed on a given route to assist with driving dynamics and lane positioning.

The Q3 remains available with digital Matrix LED headlights, which can adapt light distribution and project certain visual cues directly onto the road surface.

Increased towing capacity

The Q3 e-hybrid version sees its towing capacity increase to 2,000 kg, a 600-kg bump over the previous model. This improvement should allow it to tow a utility trailer, for example.

The infotainment system is now powered by Android Automotive, allowing users to run various apps, including Microsoft Teams, directly on the screen.

For the European market, the starting price for the 2027 Q3 is set at 44,600 euros. Meanwhile, the Sportback variant starts at 46,450 euros. Details for the Canadian market will be released at a later date.