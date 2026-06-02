Audi Teases Third-Generation Q7 Coming for 2027

Audi has shared a first teaser image to advertise the coming launch of the third-generation 2027 Q7 SUV.

After an 11-year production run punctuated by two major facelifts, Audi’s second-gen luxury hauler is thus passing the torch. The German automaker has confirmed that the long-awaited premium SUV will make its world debut this summer.

The initial teaser image released by Ingolstadt keeps architectural details close to the chest, let’s just say. Finished in a new thresher-shark-inspired Alopias Blue Metallic paint, the close-up depicts a passenger door adorned with an S Line badge, revised side mirror and traditional pull-type door handles. That latter detail puts to rest rumours of flush-fitting units for the next Q7.

And that’s it for the big secrets divulged with this teaser, the first of several we can expect to see.

In any case, we already know quite a bit about the changes coming to the SUV. Early camouflaged prototypes have been pictured here and there in spy shots, and a wealth of technical changes has already been confirmed. Most significantly, the Q7 leaves behind the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous MLB Evo platform and transitions to the new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.

Monkey in the middle

This mechanical pivot marks a shift in product hierarchy. For the first time since its global inception, the Q7 will no longer serve as Audi’s flagship internal combustion SUV. That crown is being passed to the upcoming, full-size Q9. By slipping into a mid-tier position between the high-volume Q5 and the flagship Q9, the next-gen Q7 is poised to become a “Goldilocks” option for buyers who require three-row utility without the massive footprint of a full-size vehicle.

Design of the 2027 Audi Q7

Visually, we know the third-generation model is adopting a completely revamped design language. Those spy shots have already previewed a bold, blacked-out honeycomb grille, prominent shoulder character line and a full-width rear light bar. Up front, the SUV features a distinctive split-headlight array using Audi’s latest adaptive Matrix LED technology.

Inside, the cabin is expected to mimic the screen-heavy dashboard layout first revealed in the Q9. Audi has admitted that its interior material quality has suffered in recent years, but executives have promised a strict return to form, by which they mean a heavily versatile cabin lined with first-class materials and user-centric infotainment.

Powertrains of the 2027 Audi Q7

Details regarding powertrains remain tightly guarded, though a spectrum of mild-hybrid TFSI gasoline V6 engines is a certainty. Stringent global emissions standards mean at least one plug-in hybrid variant with a large battery pack is planned. Performance enthusiasts can also expect a hotter SQ7 variant to top the range, potentially using a high-output V8.