The current version of the popular Audi Q3 has been with us since 2019. Now, the compact SUV is soon to receive an anticipated redesign. With rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA recently getting their own refresh, it was time for Audi to respond. The automaker has shared a couple of teaser images and confirmed the model will be officially unveiled next Monday, June 16.

More sculpted design and evolving lighting

The first images reveal a taut and well-defined body with sharp character lines. The LED daytime running lights have evolved and appear very slim, mirroring new Audi models like the upcoming 2026 A6. At the rear, we can expect adaptive taillights as well. The main headlight units are positioned lower, following the styling cues of the brand's larger models.

| Photo: Audi

A bulkier Q3

Recent spy images make clear that the new Q3 will gain some volume, approaching the dimensions of the first Audi Q5. This is a common trend in the industry: recall that the third-generation BMW X3 (G01) is almost the size of a first-generation X5 (E53).

Modernized interior

Inside, Audi is expected to integrate a unified infotainment interface, merging the instrument cluster and the central screen into a single display. The centre console will be streamlined, featuring a compact gear selector, with most functions transferred to the screen. Some physical buttons will remain to maintain minimal tactile control.

A new steering wheel with a flat, one-dimensional logo will also be present—a design choice criticized for its cheap appearance.

Expected powertrain and link with Volkswagen

Under the hood, Audi is expected to adopt the powertrain of the new Volkswagen Tiguan, notably the familiar 2.0L turbo engine. Further details on the powertrain lineup, performance and all-wheel-drive versions should be confirmed at the official unveiling.

Mark your calendars for June 16

We'll learn more about the new 2026 Q3 next Monday. This launch marks a key step for Audi in the luxury compact SUV battle, a segment that is more competitive than ever.