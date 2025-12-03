• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive.

Malaga, Spain – The new BMW iX3 50 xDrive will be available in Canada starting in the summer of 2026 as a 2027 model. We traveled to southern Spain to drive the electric SUV, the first vehicle derived from the Bavarian automaker’s vaunted new Neue Klasse architecture.

2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive - What's new?

Essentially everything, BMW starting here from a near-blank slate. This electric SUV represents a serious leap forward in technology, with an emphasis on range and efficiency. Its design is particularly striking both inside and out, and its dynamics—a significant factor for BMW—are very impressive for an electric SUV the mass of which exceeds 2.3 metric tons.

This architecture truly opens a new era for the Bavarian manufacturer. It will not only serve the brand's electric vehicles but will also be modified to form the basis for internal combustion and hybrid vehicles in the future.

The new Neue Klasse architecture created by BMW is debuting with the iX3 SUV, but it will be deployed across a range of upcoming models, including some created by the M division.

| Photo: BMW

Design of the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive – 8.0/10

Unsurprisingly, the look of the production iX3 is very close to that of the Vision Neue Klasse X concept unveiled by BMW in 2024. The front of the iX3 evokes the brand's 60s-70s-era sedans, with narrower kidney grilles at the centre of its fascia. Nothing here resembles the hypertrophied grilles of the recent 7 Series and i7!

The iX3's forms are clean, and the new visual signature creates an assertive look with its LED headlights and a light strip circling the kidney grilles. Viewed from the side, the flanks are massive, the wheel arches are very defined, while the rear integrates a reduced-size rear window and horizontal lights with elements that are nearly arranged vertically.

The iX3 also focuses on aerodynamics with active flaps and vertical scoops at the front, flush door handles and a diffuser. The results are there, with an impressive drag coefficient (Cx) of 0.24.

| Photo: BMW

Interior of the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive – 9.0/10

The iX3's cabin is certainly striking. The almost square-shaped steering wheel with four spokes emulating the cardinal points of a compass might seem disconcerting at first touch, but one quickly gets used to it because the iX3 does not feature an instrumentation screen or conventional gauges. Driving information is provided by the Panoramic iDrive, a projection that stretches 110 cm across the base of the windshield. This unique layout was foreshadowed by the Vision DEE Concept, presented by BMW at CES in Las Vegas in January 2023.

The iX3 also features a 17.9-inch parallelogram-shaped screen, which serves as the interface for the new IOS X telematics software, which includes a new voice assistant integrating artificial intelligence.

| Photo: BMW

The seats, and several cabin elements, emphasize recycled and recyclable materials, an important consideration for the design team.

Further back, cargo volume is 520 litres with all seats in place, climbing to 1,750 litres with the rear seatbacks folded down.

Technology of the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive – 9.5/10

The iX3 inaugurates the new 800-volt electrical architecture with a sixth-generation battery featuring a net capacity of 108.7 kWh. Composed of cylindrical cells, this new battery sees its energy density improved by 20 percent compared to the previous generation, while its charging speed has increased by 30 percent. This allows for fast charging with a current of 400 kW, enabling the iX3 to go from 10 to 80-percent charge in 21 minutes under ideal conditions.

| Photo: BMW

Powertrain of the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive – 8.0/10

Two sixth-generation motors power the iX3 50 xDrive: an asynchronous motor at the front and an electrically excited synchronous motor at the rear. Total power is 463 hp, torque is rated at 476 lb-ft, and the 0 to 100 km/h sprint is covered in 4.7 seconds.

Behind the wheel of the iX3, traction feels excellent and acceleration is brisk. In normal driving, the iX3 is powered by the rear motor; the front motor only engages when the driver heavily presses the accelerator or when grip conditions require it.

Consumption

The brand's engineers project a range of 805 km according to the WLTP (World Light-Vehicle Test Procedure) standard, which suggests an estimated range of 645 km based on the more realistic North American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standard.

During our test drive of the iX3 50 xDrive, our energy consumption was 23.6 kWh/100 km.

The iX3 is also equipped with the V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature, allowing it to power a home using the energy stored in its battery.

| Photo: BMW

Driving the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive – 9.0/10

But the most striking aspect of driving the iX3 is its great smoothness and fluidity. This is due to the contribution of the "Heart of Joy," a supercomputer responsible for regulating vehicle dynamics by taking into account parameters from the powertrain, regenerative braking, and steering.

Designed in-house by BMW, this control computer is remarkably effective, in normal driving and sporty driving, as well during during emergency obstacle avoidance manoeuvres.

To put the iX3's dynamics to the test, we drove it on the Ascari circuit, located near the city of Ronda. There BMW had us navigate a slalom course and do an obstacle avoidance exercise with maximum braking from a speed of 120 km/h. In both cases, the iX3's stability remained imperial, and the iX3 proved aggressive in the circuit's corners, although it is not intended to be a sports vehicle.

The iX3's mass is over 2,300 kg, but this electric SUV handles like a much lighter vehicle.

| Photo: BMW

The iX3's steering is electrically assisted, but it offers a convincing feel without perfectly emulating hydraulically assisted steering. The suspension is very conventional, consisting of steel springs and classic shock absorbers. There is no adaptive damping or air suspension here, although it's not impossible that those components might eventually be offered on the iX3 or other models derived from the new architecture.

On Spain's generally smooth road surfaces, the suspensions felt firm, which is a sign of good dynamics, but this firmness of the running gear raises some doubt about the level of comfort, which could be adversely affected on the rockier roads of Canada.

Unsurprisingly, the iX3 is equipped with the usual driving aids such as lane keeping assist and intelligent distance regulator, among others. It also allows for semi-autonomous driving without touching the steering wheel, and innovates with the ability to change lanes simply by the driver glancing at the exterior mirror. This allows, for example, passing a slower vehicle and returning to the right lane simply by looking toward the desired side. We were able to validate this several times on expressways, noting that the system reacted very naturally and progressively.

It's also possible to command the iX3's movements during parking manoeuvres using the MyBMW application with you standing outside. This allows you to guide the vehicle into or out of a tight parking space when it's not possible to get in or out of the iX3. We were also able to confirm that system's effectiveness.

| Photo: BMW

The final word

As of this writing, BMW has not announced pricing for the iX3 for Canada, and this announcement may only be made at one of the upcoming auto shows in new year. But we expect the startign price of this luxury EV to sit somewhere in the neighborhood of $85,000 CAD.

Technically, BMW has accomplished a true tour de force in the design and development of its new architecture and the resulting iX3. It remains to be seen what reception the electric SUV receives, at a time when demand for this type of powertrain is softening, both here and elsewhere.

Competitors of the 2027 BMW iX3

- Audi Q6 E-Tron

- Genesis GV70 Electrified

- Lucid Gravity

- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (EV)

- Tesla Model Y

- Volvo XC60

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW