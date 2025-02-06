BMW is accelerating its shift towards electrification with its new generation of Neue Klasse vehicles, and among them a 100-percent electric BMW M3 scheduled for 2027. Based on the future electric 3 Series, this high-performance version promises to be revolutionary.

Prototypes have already been spotted being tested, and BMW is sharing development progress in a series of YouTube videos. In the third episode, published on Wednesday, an engineer reveals a key element: the artificially generated sound of the future electric M3.

A blend of combustion and jet engine

As you accelerate, an evolving artificial sound is heard, evoking a mix between the current M3's twin-turbo 6-cylinder and a jet engine. Although this is a purely electronic addition, BMW M insists on its emotional and functional importance.

According to Stefan Erler, Head of User Experience and Powertrain Dynamics, the sound of an engine helps drivers perceive speed without having to take their eyes off the road, an essential asset for sporty and circuit driving.

Performance: over 700 hp from four motors

Electrification doesn't mean compromising performance. BMW M is working on a powertrain with four motors, each controlling a wheel independently. The result? Ultra-precise torque distribution, adjusted in real time by sensors analyzing steering angle, acceleration and other data.

Engineers are aiming for a minimum power output of 700 hp, with neutral and predictive handling, even at the limit. This level of agility promises to redefine driving a BMW M by fully exploiting the capabilities of the electric motor.

Prototype of the future electric BMW M3, in profile | Photo: BMW

New battery and increased range

Although BMW has yet to reveal the exact battery used in the prototype, the brand is developing a sixth generation of batteries for the Neue Klasse range. These cylindrical batteries will offer 30 percent more range than current models.

Combustion-engine-powered M3 still on the agenda

Good news for purists: BMW isn't completely turning its back on combustion engines just yet. A gas-powered version of the next 3 Series is also planned, and BMW M has confirmed that the next M3 thermic will use an evolution of the current twin-turbo engine.