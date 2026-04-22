Chrysler Slashes Pricing for 2027 Pacifica in Canada

As talk turns increasingly to affordability among vehicle shoppers, Chrysler has announced aggressive new pricing for its 2027 Pacifica. The automaker is slashing prices across the minivan lineup in Canada to entice families looking for a people/pet hauler that won’t break the budget. Cuts reach as deep as $7,200 CAD.

Aggressive pricing for a new market reality

Chrysler’s revised strategy makes the 2027 Pacifica far more accessible to Canadian families. The entry-level Select FWD trim now starts at $52,995, a drop of $4,200 from previous generations. The Select AWD version is priced at $57,995.

For those seeking luxury, the savings are even deeper. Both the Limited AWD and the range-topping Pinnacle AWD see a $7,200 price drop, bringing their respective tags to $63,995 and $72,995.

All prices listed here include transport and destination fees totaling $2,195 CAD.

| Photo: Chrysler

2027 Chrysler Pacifica - New pricing in Canada

- Chrysler Pacifica Select FWD - $52,995 (-$4,200)

- Chrysler Pacifica Select AWD - $57,995 (-$4,200)

- Chrysler Pacifica Limited AWD - $63,995 (-$7,200)

- Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle AWD - $72,995 (-$7,200)

Trevor Longley, President and CEO of Stellantis Canada, emphasized the brand’s deep roots in Canada: “For more than 40 years, our minivans have been part of Canadian family life… By significantly reducing Pacifica pricing today, we’re making this latest generation of our award-winning, Canadian-assembled minivans more accessible than ever and continuing a legacy Canadians know and trust.”

| Photo: Chrysler

Modernized design and refined tech

The 2027 model isn't just cheaper; it’s also more modern. Recently unveiled with a fresh face, the Pacifica features a redesigned grille, new lighting signature and an illuminated badge. Inside, the cabin receives a premium lift with refreshed materials and finishes.

Standard equipment has also been bolstered. Every 2027 Pacifica now comes with an adjustable power liftgate. Chrysler has also unbundled its technology offerings, providing more flexibility with standalone packages like Uconnect Theatre and Family Tech.

| Photo: Chrysler

Performance

Under the hood, the 3.6L Pentastar V6 remains the sole powertrain option, as Stellantis has officially discontinued the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version for 2027 to focus on future fully electric solutions. Despite the mechanical consolidation, the Pacifica remains a segment benchmark, offering the exclusive Stow ’n Go seating and a towing capacity of up to 1,632 kg (3,600 lb).

The Chrysler Pacifica is assembled at Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario; the company says surging demand has led the facility to recently add a third shift and 1,700 employees.

The Grand Caravan

For families more firmly focused on the bottom line, the Chrysler Grand Caravan remains a Canada-exclusive staple. Pricing on that model remains unchanged at $49,995.

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler