Ferrari Amalfi Presented in Quebec for First Time

After a brief stop in Toronto, the Ferrari Amalfi is now arriving in Quebec for the first time.

The grand touring coupe was presented to a number of potential customers of the Ferrari Quebec dealership in Montreal and to members of the automotive press last Thursday. The autumn is particularly busy for this dealership, which presented the Ferrari 849 Testarossa just a few weeks ago.

Ferrari first premiered the Amalfi globally this past July. The coupe arrives to take the spot opened up by the departing Roma.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

A turbocharged V8 engine

The Amalfi harbours under its hood a 3.9L turbocharged V8 engine, placed in a front-mid position and good for 640 hp. The powertrain has no form of hybridization, which should appeal to the purists among the brand’s clientele. It takes just 3.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

Among the car's notable features is the front suspension lift system, which aims not just to improve passenger comfort, but also to make clearing certain obstacles easier.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Inside, we find a three-screen Human-Machine Interface (HMI). The technology is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In an interview with Auto123, Gad Bitton, owner and president of the Ferrari Quebec dealership, shared his pleasure at seeing the return of the iconic red start button.

We should add that the model on display was painted in Verde Costiera (coastal green).

| Photo: G.Goyer

In search of conquests

Mr. Bitton also confided to us that the market for the Ferrari Amalfi is a conquest market. Not only should the car appeal to the brand's existing clientele, but it should also attract buyers of the Porsche 911 and Aston Martin. To this effect, he mentioned having collected more pre-orders than the dealership had anticipated.

Following the unveiling of the car, which is named after the coastal town in Italy, Gad Bitton was able to get behind the wheel of the new model. His one-word review? “Fantastic!”

And how about a convertible version?

Although comments regarding future products are generally rare in the automotive industry, Bitton said he would “bet that a convertible will eventually arrive”. Recall that the Amalfi’s predecessor, the Roma, also came in a convertible version.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer