Ford Expedition Gets 30th Anniversary Edition

Ford is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Expedition SUV with a special edition for 2027.

It’s worth remembering that in the mid-1990s, the SUV segment was still in its infancy. A few years after launching the Explorer, Ford expanded its lineup in the category with the Expedition. Now, in 2027, Ford's largest and most robust SUV celebrates its 30th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, an aesthetic package is being offered. Here are all the details regarding the 2027 Ford Expedition 30th Anniversary Edition.

| Photo: Ford

Paint borrowed from the Mustang Dark Horse

The 30th Anniversary Edition of the 2027 Ford Expedition stands out at first glance. Most notably, it features a Blue Ember Metallic finish, a shade originally introduced for the Mustang Dark Horse.

The SUV is also equipped with 22-inch wheels finished in black.

The special edition also sports commemorative 30th Anniversary badging located on the wheel centres, the liftgate and the door sills.

| Photo: Ford

Inside, the 30th Anniversary Edition features a light grey cabin. The sliding centre console is decorated with an embossed 30th Anniversary logo.

Ford Expedition: Nearly 3 million units sold

Alongside the unveiling of the 30th Anniversary Edition, the American automaker announced that it has sold nearly three million units since the model’s debut in 1997.

As a reminder, Ford has been marketing the fifth generation of the Expedition since 2025. That latest edition of the full-size SUV is assembled at the Louisville plant in Kentucky. Under the hood sits a 3.5L EcoBoost turbocharged engine.

In Canada for 2026, the Expedition starts at $86,065. The lineup includes four trims:

• Active

• Platinum

• Tremor

• King Ranch

Buyers continue to have the choice between the regular and extended wheelbase configurations.

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford