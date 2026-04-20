Hyundai Unveils Ioniq 3 for Europe

• Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 3 EV, destined for Europe.

While Hyundai’s EV lineups in the U.S. and Canada contend with tariffs, stuttering sales and - in the case of the U.S., outright governmental hostility towards all things electric -, the story in Europe is one of aggressive expansion.

Today, the South Korean automaker was at Milan Design Week to pull the sheet off the newest member of its electric family. The Ioniq 3 compact hatchback combines heritage-inspired design with modern efficiency and sees itself with reason as a smaller, cuter version of the Ioniq 5. Sadly, Canadians may have to admire it from across the Atlantic.

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Design of the 2027 Hyundai Ioniq 3

The Ioniq 3 introduces what Hyundai calls an “Aero Hatch” design; we frankly like the sound of that. With a pointy front end and a dramatically sloping roofline, the profile bears a resemblance to the late Veloster, albeit without that model's quirky three-door layout. Beyond aesthetics, the shape is functional, boasting a drag coefficient of just 0.26.

The model measures just 4,153 mm in length (some 51 less than an Elantra), but Hyundai promises a “spacious and flexible” interior. Design cues from the broader Ioniq family remain, such as the signature pixel lighting. Up front, four LED squares represent the letter "H" in Morse code, a detail echoed on the steering wheels of the larger Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9.

| Photo: Hyundai

Powertrain of the 2027 Hyundai Ioniq 3

Built on the 400-volt version of the proven E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 3 focuses on everyday practicality rather than blistering speed. It will be available with two battery configurations:

• Standard Range (42.2 kWh): Offers 344 km of range on the European WLTP cycle.

• Long Range (61 kWh): Delivers up to 496 km of range on that same cycle.

Every Ioniq 3 utilizes a front-wheel-drive single-motor setup, producing up to 145 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. While a 0–60 mph time of 9.0 seconds won't break any records, the focus is clearly on range and efficiency. Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes about 29 to 30 minutes on a DC fast-charger.

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

The interior

The Ioniq 3 marks the debut of the Pleos Connect infotainment system in Europe. Based on Android Automotive OS, the system is designed to mimic the intuitive feel of a smartphone. Drivers can choose between a 12.9-inch or a 14.6-inch touchscreen, complemented by a narrow gauge cluster positioned to act as a de facto head-up display.

The cabin is also packed with advanced safety tech, including Highway Driving Assist 2 and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Practical features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability allow the car to power external devices, making it a versatile companion for urban adventures.

| Photo: Hyundai

2027 Hyundai Ioniq 3 availability

Initially, the Ioniq 3 is being produced, at Hyundai's İzmit plant in Turkey, specifically for the European market. There are a few reasons not to expect it to show up in the U.S. any time soon – its relatively modest range and output, its small size, current tariff realities, etc. But as we’ve seen in the last year particularly from the Korean automakers, Canadian divisions have been more willing to make their own calls lately when it comes to EVs. The Kia EV4 and EV5, for example, are coming to Canada but not to the U.S.

It may be wishful thinking, but we would love to see this affordable small electric hatchback give the Bolt EV some serious competition in Canada. There are corners of this country that could give the Ioniq 3 some real love if it made the trip here.

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai