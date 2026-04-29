• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2027 Infiniti QX65.

Nashville, TN - The 2027 Infiniti QX65 enters a competitive midsize luxury SUV segment as a two-row, fastback alternative to the brand’s three-row QX60. As Infiniti seeks to refine its global model portfolio, this new nameplate serves as a sporty flagship intended to differentiate itself from more traditional luxury rivals. Indeed, the new coupe-style SUV carries on its sleek shoulders high expectations for a brand with renewed ambitions.

We should point out that the QX65 will be assembled at Nissan’s plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, which inevitably brings up the question of tariffs and possible availability questions in Canada. Infiniti Canada’s Managing Director Ken Hearn assured us that the division will manage the initial entry of the U.S.-built vehicles by absorbing the current tariff markups to ensure both availability and competitive pricing within the local market.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2027 Infiniti QX65 - What’s new?

Normally an all-new model - the QX65 is a new addition to the lineup for the 2027 model-year - means a simple “Everything” answer to this. But in this case, many of the interior elements and the powertrain are the same as found in the QX60 SUV; it’s the coupe-style design that’s the main difference. More on the similarities and differences below.

Beyond that, the arrival of the QX65 follows a strategic shift for the brand. The model draws explicit inspiration from the early 2000s FX series, marking Infiniti’s return to the midsize two-row coupe-SUV category.

For the Canadian market, the rollout will be led by the top-tier Autograph trim, the first to come to market here. Two other trims, the base Luxe and more-dynamic Sport, will follow later.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2027 Infiniti QX65 – 8.5/10

The QX65 features a coupe-style roofline, so a fastback design. The front end gets an illuminated grille logo atop a bamboo-themed front grille (with straight 'bamboo' slats on the bottom trims, but storm-blown on the top model). It’s a nice-looking beast, no question, giving off the same kind of purposeful performance-minded look of the Genesis GV80 Coupe, a direct rival.

A rear spoiler cleverly conceals the rear wiper underneath, a nice design touch that owners are likely to appreciate particularly when driving this thing next winter.

Functional elements include an “Infiniti Light Path” and wheel options ranging from 20-inch sport designs to 21-inch versions on higher grades. The vehicle is roughly 80 to 90 lb heavier than the QX60, a difference largely attributed to the specific equipment packages found in each trim level.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

The cabin is in a two-row configuration, which distinguishes it from the three-row QX60, but its dashboard layout mirrors that of its squarer sibling.

Materials vary by trim, with the Autograph grade featuring semi-aniline leather, genuine open-pore Ash wood, massaging front seats and an exclusive red interior option. The panoramic moonroof is standard across all trims.

The QX65 benefits from the absence of a third row and offers 1,014 litres of cargo space with the second row of seats in place; that expands to 1,917 litres when they’re folded. A standout feature is the 54-litre underfloor storage area, according to Infiniti the best in its segment.

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Technology in the 2027 Infiniti QX65 – 8.5/10

The technological suite is anchored by dual 12.3-inch displays with Google built-in. This is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) application to adopt the Qi2 wireless charging standard, featuring a 15w magnetic pad with an integrated cooling fan to prevent overheating.

The audio improves as you climb the trim ladder, from a standard non-branded system in the Luxe to a 16-speaker Klipsch system in the Sport, and a 20-speaker, 1,200-watt Reference Premiere system by Klipsch in the Autograph. In the latter model, the audio software includes a three-minute hearing test that adjusts a 10-band equalizer to the specific hearing profile of the user. On this day, a colleague who also happens to be a musician was amazed by the difference that adjustment made to their listening experience.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2027 Infiniti QX65 – 7.5/10

The QX65 is powered by a 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-cylinder engine producing 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system.

If those numbers look familiar, it’s because Infiniti has retained the same engine for the 65 that it already uses for the 60. However, Infiniti has specifically re-engineered the QX65’s electronics to provide a more aggressive driving character than the family-oriented QX60, in the following areas:

Shift Schedule: The 9-speed auto features a sportier shift schedule, allowing it to access lower gears with less input and perform crisp shifts, particularly when accelerating out of turns.

Braking Logic: The QX65 features an “intuitive downshift schedule” during braking. This ensures the transmission is already in the optimal lower gear for immediate re-acceleration the moment the driver steps off the brake.

Acoustic Tuning: While both share Active Noise Cancellation, the QX65 features Active Sound Enhancement that is uniquely tuned for its drive modes. It uses front and rear speakers to broadcast V6 engine harmonics that intensify based on how hard the car is being driven, a feature intended to enhance the perceived sportiness of the 4-cylinder engine.

Questioned regarding previous recall issues regarding the VC-Turbo architecture, Infiniti assured us that all those issues had been addressed and expressed confidence in the current engine's reliability.

See also: Infiniti Planning V6 for QX65 in 2027?

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

No e-power

Nissan has been pitching its e-power hybrid technology hard in recent months, with reason. But while the next Rogue will introduce that innovative new tech to the North American market, Infiniti has no plans to introduce it or any other form of electrification to the QX65 for the time being. Architectural constraints would make it difficult, we were told.

The vehicle maintains a towing capacity of 6,000 lb, unchanged from the QX60.

2027 Infiniti QX65 – Versions and pricing for Canada

Infiniti’s strategy here is an interesting one, in that it will not offer a stripped-down entry grade or a two-wheel-drive model in Canada. The range consists of three primary trims:

• Luxe: Features 20-inch wheels and ProPILOT Assist.

• Sport: Includes ventilated seats, Klipsch 16-speaker audio and a 360-degree monitor. This is projected to be the high-volume seller over the long term.

• Autograph: The initial launch trim for Canada, featuring 21-inch wheels, quilted leather, and the 20-speaker audio system.

A tech package is available exclusively on the Autograph trim, adding ProPILOT Assist 2.1 with hands-free semi-autonomous driving capability.

Pricing details for the Canadian market will be disclosed at a later date.

| Photo: Infiniti

Driving the 2027 Infiniti QX65 – 8.0

Though its basic equipment is the same, the QX65 has been tuned for a more responsive feel compared to its three-row counterpart. And the adjustments do make themselves felt on the road. Acceleration does feel more responsive and immediate, the 9-speed automatic transmission less asleep at the switch than it can be in the 60, though still some distance from perfect.

Switching into Sport mode does, however, reveal the limitations of this powertrain, tuning tweaks or no. In that setting, it was hard to discern a much different drive, other than that the engine held gears for longer and started to whine a little more angrily at times. Infiniti added extra, simulated engine sound that activates in Sport mode, and we frankly found it exagerated and took away more than it added. In our vehicle, anyways, it wasn’t too long before we were back in Auto mode.

That said, there’s enough power on hand for easy accelerations and highway passing manoeuvres. The 65 isn’t prone to much roll on tighter curves, and the steering is responsive if a little light on providing feedback from the road.

Combine its refined, luxury-vehicle drive with the zero-gravity seats and high-end-feeling interior materials and layout, and you get a properly premium driving experience, if not an aggressively sporty one. That may disappoint some whose expectations were raised by the sleek coupe-style exterior design, but there you have it.

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Competitors of the 2027 Infiniti QX65

• Audi Q5 (and Q8)

• BMW X6

• Cadillac XT5

• Genesis GV80 Coupe

• Lexus RX

• Lincoln Nautilus

• Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2027 Infiniti QX65 represents a calculated effort by the brand to reclaim the sporty identity it once held, particularly with the FX, not to mention with its Q50 sedan.

By prioritizing a two-row configuration and a coupe-like silhouette, Infiniti is targeting a specific consumer who values design and immediate performance over the greater seating capacity of the QX60.

While it faces stiff competition from established German and Asian luxury manufacturers, its blend of high-end audio technology, class-leading underfloor storage and competitive pricing strategy makes it a significant new contender in the Canadian luxury market.

The 2027 Infiniti QX65 is set to debut at Canadian dealerships this summer.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers