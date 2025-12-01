2027 Kia EV5 Pricing Announced for Canada

• The all-new Kia EV5 starts at $43,495 in Canada.

Kia will be busy as a beaver in Canada in 2026, and that starts with the arrival of the all-new 2027 EV5. Pricing for the electric SUV is now known.

As its name suggests, this new model is positioned to fit in between the Kia EV4 and EV6. Notably, the EV5 is a Canadian exclusive in the North American market. The electric model is being assembled in Gwangju, South Korea.

Starting this week on Thursday, December 4th, Canadian buyers will be able to reserve their 2027 Kia EV5. Note that while the EV5 is being commercialized as a 2027 model-year vintage, it will arrive at dealers in the first half of 2026. However, the launch of the entry-level variant, the Light (front-wheel drive), is scheduled for later, at the end of 2026.

2027 Kia EV5 | Photo: Kia

2027 Kia EV5 versions in Canada

Kia intends to offer the following variants first: Wind (FWD), Wind (AWD), Land (FWD), Land (all-wheel drive), GT-Line (FWD), GT-Line (AWD), GT-Line Limited (FWD), and GT-Line Limited (AWD).

As early as the first quarter of 2026, Auto123 should be able to share data related to the Kia EV5's range. For now, we already know that consumers will have a choice between two battery sizes: 60.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh.

Note that the all-new electric SUV features a NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port.

Kia EV5, in profile | Photo: Kia

2027 Kia EV5 pricing in Canada

The 2027 Kia EV5 thus has an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of $43,495. The price range extends up to $61,495 for the range-topping GT-Line Limited (all-wheel drive) version. The catalog features a wide array of trims. Elias El-Achhab, COO and VP of Kia Canada, said the reasoning behind that is simple: "We have created nine different versions of the Kia EV5 to offer Canadians choices that match their specific preferences."

Here is the MSRP for each version of the 2027 Kia EV5: