2027 Kia Seltos Gets $28,495 MSRP in Canada

Kia Canada has shared pricing for the redesigned, second-generation 2027 Seltos.

The Seltos has been a success for Kia in Canada since its introduction in 2020, the automaker having moved over 110,000 units of the subcompact SUV in the country. The company will have high hopes for the upcoming iteration.

The advent of the new version brings substantial changes, but also mildly higher pricing. The entry-level LX FWD 2.0L model starts at an MSRP of $28,495. After incorporating fees, we’re talking $31,858, representing a price hike of $2,400 compared to the outgoing 2026 version.

| Photo: Kia

2027 Kia Seltos - Canadian pricing

- 2027 Seltos LX FWD - $28,495 (MSRP)

- 2027 Seltos LX AWD - $30,495

- 2027 Seltos EX AWD - $33,495

- 2027 Seltos EX Premium AWD - $36,795

- 2027 Seltos X-Line AWD - $39,295

- 2027 Seltos X-Line Limited AWD - $41,295

All models save the X-Line trims use a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission. The X-Lines get a turbocharged 1.6L 4-cylinder engine making 190 up, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, along unique exterior accents and 19-inch wheels.

Built on the new K3 platform for improved rigidity, the 2027 model features increased dimensions. It grows 45 mm longer and 30 mm wider, allowing for 25 mm of extra rear legroom and an elongated cargo floor. Cargo capacity expands significantly, measuring 752 to 786 litres with the rear seats up, and extending to 1,778 to 1,817 litres when folded.

| Photo: Kia

Inside, standard equipment includes heated front seats, remote starter and 12-inch multimedia display. Higher trim options can expand the digital real estate to nearly 30 inches of total screen interface.

The first gasoline-powered 2027 Seltos models are scheduled to reach Canadian dealerships this month.

A Seltos hybrid is scheduled to join the Canadian lineup by year-end, featuring a 1.6L 4-cylinder hybrid system and a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. Notably, it will introduce an available e-AWD system, a first for any Kia hybrid SUV. Kia will release fuel consumption ratings and specific pricing details for the hybrid variant closer to its official on-sale date.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia