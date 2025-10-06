• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Kia PV5.

Seoul, South Korea - Kia is currently in the minority among automakers in that it continues to ambitiously pursue its electrification strategy. The Kia PV5 van is its very first vehicle developed under the PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) program.

Expected in Canada starting in the 4th quarter of 2026, the mid-size electric van is positioned as a modern and versatile alternative to larger models such as the Ford E-Transit and the Mercedes eSprinter.

Thanks to its modular E-GMP.S platform, which also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5, we can expect a range approaching 400 km in good conditions.

2026 Kia EV5, front | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia PV5 - What's new?

The PV5 marks a break from traditional utility vans. Based on a modular architecture, it will be offered in cargo, passenger and pickup versions. For now at least, only the cargo van is planned for Canada. Its size is smaller than the discontinued Nissan NV200 model, which makes it an ideal vehicle for urban conditions.

2026 Kia EV5, interior | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia EV5, cargo area | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2026 Kia PV5 – 8.0/10

The interior of the PV5 gets a minimalist geometric approach and offers innovative storage solutions. The usable volume, with 5.1 m³ (180 cu ft) or 5,100 litres of cargo space, is impressive for its size.

Kia also offers a range of accessories through its AddGear program, allowing owners to customize the interior even after purchase by adding shelves, storage modules and equipment racks.

Technology in the 2026 Kia PV5 – 9.0/10

The PV5 breaks with a tradition in this segment that often involved a minimalist approach. It features several modern functions, such as a 7-inch digital instrument cluster accompanied by a 12.9-inch central touchscreen based on Android Automotive.

You also get Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to keep the systems current, a Digital Key 2.0 (NFC, Bluetooth and UWB) and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that allows you to power tools, computers or electrical equipment directly from the battery. A partnership with Samsung SmartThings Pro provides integration into the IoT ecosystem for integrated solutions.

2026 Kia EV5, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2026 Kia PV5 – 7.0/10

Under the hood, or rather under the floor, the PV5 receives a single 71.2-kWh battery, coupled with an electric motor producing 161 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, with all power going to the front wheels only. Kia announces a range of 417 km on the WLTP cycle, which should translate to about 354 km on the EPA cycle used in North America.

During our test day in South Korea, we recorded a range approaching 400 km, which is a good sign. Despite its monolithic style, the drag coefficient (Cd) is 0.29, favouring better range. Note also that the payload is 690 kg (1,521 lb).

2026 Kia EV5, on the road | Photo: Kia

Driving the 2026 Kia PV5 – 7.5/10

The Kia PV5 is obviously not designed for sporty performance. What it aims for – and delivers - is a smooth, quiet and predictable drive. The battery's location helps ensure a low centre of gravity, which improves stability, while the power steering and good visibility thanks to a lowered beltline make the vehicle easy to handle in the city. The suspension prioritizes comfort and safety, even with a full load.

Our test day, which consisted mainly of highways, revealed a quiet, easy and pleasant vehicle to drive, even in traffic. Power is sufficient, and its very large glass area provides excellent visibility.

Range

With an expected range of around 354 km, the PV5 is primarily aimed at urban and suburban fleets. Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent can be done in 30 minutes, acceptable for delivery companies - though long intercity trips remain more challenging.

The V2L function represents added value for contractors, allowing them to plug in power tools on-site. The energy consumption is surprising. During our test, we ended the day with an average consumption of around 18 kWh/100 km, which is excellent for a van.

2026 Kia EV5, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The Kia PV5 is not just a simple electric utility vehicle: it's an evolving mobility concept designed for the future. With its modularity, technologies and efficiency, it could quickly establish itself as a benchmark for urban electric utility vehicles in Canada.

Naturally, pricing will be a determining factor. Kia has not revealed anything on this subject yet, but if the Korean automaker manages to set a price between $50,000 and $60,000, this model will be a success.

