Lexus has officially unveiled its most significant move into the all-electric realm yet, at least when it comes to true family vehicles. The 2027 Lexus TZ is the luxury brand’s answer to the new all-electric Toyota Highlander, and its first-ever three-row, fully electric SUV.

| Photo: Lexus

The Driving Lounge

Built on the automaker’s TNGA platform, the TZ introduces a design philosophy Lexus calls the Driving Lounge. Unlike traditional internal combustion SUVs, which are often constrained by transmission tunnels and engine bays, the TZ leverages its electric architecture to provide a completely flat floor and an elongated wheelbase.

| Photo: Lexus

The result is an interior that feels more like a high-end living room than a standard car cabin. Lexus has prioritized the comfort of all seven passengers, moving away from the "front-row-first" mentality. The second row features available captain’s chairs with power ottomans and ventilation, while the third row innovates with sofa-like cushions designed for genuine long-distance support.

An expansive panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade stretches across all three rows, enhancing the sense of airy, open space.

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Powertrain and performance of the 2027 Lexus TZ

Lexus has long been a benchmark for cabin quietness, but the TZ aims to set a new standard. Engineers have utilized sound-absorbing materials, aerodynamically shaped mirrors and underbody fins to achieve a drag coefficient of 0.27. This reduces wind noise but also maximizes efficiency.

Under the skin, the TZ offers two lithium-ion battery options: 77.0 kWh and 95.8 kWh. While official figures are still being finalized, Lexus estimates a range of up to 480 km on select grades.

Standard across the entire lineup is an evolved version of the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system. This setup dynamically shifts torque between the front and rear motors—varying from a 60:40 split during takeoff to 0:100 during spirited cornering—to ensure the vehicle feels planted and responsive despite its size. Available Dynamic Rear Steering helps shrink the vehicle's turning radius in tight city centers and stabilizes the body during highway lane changes.

Maximum system output is expected to reach just above 400 hp.

| Photo: Lexus

Tailored for the Canadian Market

In a move that will please North American buyers, Lexus confirmed the TZ offered here will feature the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port natively. The vehicle also includes a suite of cold-weather optimizations, such as battery preconditioning to ensure the fastest possible charging speeds even in freezing Canadian winters.

Inside, the tech is anchored by the latest Lexus Interface, which includes EV-specific tools like an EV Range Map and intelligent route planning that integrates charging stops based on real-time battery levels. Audiophiles can opt for a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, while those with an eye for sustainability will appreciate the Forged Bamboo trim and bio-based UltraSuede materials.

Safety

Lexus has given its newest EV the Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 as standard equipment. This latest iteration features enhanced pre-collision detection and adaptive cruise control that Lexus claims can "see" further and react more naturally to the unpredictable nature of urban traffic.

2027 Lexus TZ – Availability and pricing in Canada

The 2027 Lexus TZ is slated to arrive in showrooms before the end of 2026. Details regarding grades and pricing for Canada will be announced later this year.

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus