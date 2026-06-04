Mercedes-Benz has announced the pricing structure of the new all-electric 2027 CLA for Canada. And the good news for buyers is that with a starting price of $49,900, the CLA base model is eligible for the federal EV incentive.

Indeed, the German luxury automaker is marketing the rear-wheel-drive 2027 CLA 250+ Electric starting at $49,900. When adding freight, delivery and various extra fees, the bill climbs to $55,987.

In the case of the 2027 CLA 350 4MATIC Electric model, the price is set at $55,900. After adding fees, the total amount comes to $61,987.

Base model eligible for federal rebate

Mercedes isn’t the first automaker to set up its EV pricing with government incentives in mind. A base price under $50,000 ensures eligibility for the $5,000 federal rebate given to electric vehicle buyers through the Government of Canada's Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP).

Based on our understanding of the criteria for the Government of Quebec's Roulez vert program, the new 2027 CLA Electric would also be eligible for the $2,000 provincial rebate. However, for the time being, it does not appear on the list of qualifying electric vehicles.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Three tiers

As standard equipment, the new electric CLE comes equipped with several attractive features, notably the MB.OS system (4th-generation MBUX), a fixed panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory, MBUX navigation, LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Assist, DISTRONIC Distance Assist and a heated steering wheel.

For an additional $3,000, buyers get the Exclusive package, which includes a digital vehicle key, ambient lighting, dual wireless phone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control and the MB.DRIVE system with Parking Assist.

Finally, the Pinnacle package offered at a cost of $4,900 throws in a head-up display, active LED headlights, the MB.DRIVE system with 360 Parking Assist, MBUX Superscreen technology including a 14-inch passenger screen, a power trunk lid with hands-free access and illuminated door sills.