Porsche Teases Another New 911 Variant

Porsche has announced the upcoming reveal of a new 911 variant, scheduled for a digital world premiere next week Tuesday, so on April 14, 2026.

The automaker is staying mostly mum regarding specific technical details, but it did go so far as to say the model is focused on delivering “pure driving pleasure” and a "particularly fun" experience behind the wheel. Which is to say, we can expect a model positioned for driving engagement rather than outright performance figures.

Design cues

A lone teaser image released by the brand shows the new sports car shrouded under a sheet. Despite the subterfuge, it’s possible to make out a few distinct physical traits. The silhouette clearly lacks a large rear wing, a move that likely rules out something track-focused such as a new GT2 RS.

On the other hand, visible vents on the front lid could harken the design language of the GT3 family. The car also features traditional door handles rather than the flush-mounted units found on standard Carrera models — a characteristic often reserved for Porsche’s GT-tier vehicles.

| Photo: Porsche

The teaser appears to show a proper roofline, which would seem to rule out the Speedster configuration some are predicting.

Potential powertrain and positioning

The emphasis on interaction and fun does open the door to the possibility the new variant could feature a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-6 engine. It could also point toward the potential inclusion of Porsche’s 6-speed manual transmission.

The timing of the reveal follows the standard 911 rollout pattern. For this 992.2 generation, we’ve already seen introduced the core Carrera, Targa and hybridized GTS models. Now would be the time for Porsche to debut niche or enthusiast-focused versions. And that points, in the view of some, to this possibly being a long-awaited GT3 cabriolet or a new "Touring-style" interpretation of an existing model.

For those who like countdown clocks, Porsche has launched a countdown on its media site leading up to the debut. The reveal is set to be livestreamed on April 14 at 10 a.m. ET via YouTube and the official Porsche website.