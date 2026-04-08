The 2027 Rivian R2 Performance trim will deliver up to 539 km of Range, newly divulged EPA documents show. That’s the initial version being launched; the R2 Standard coming early in 2027 is expected to deliver even more range (555 km).

The EPA certification documents indicate that the 2027 Rivian R2 Performance version will deliver more range and higher energy efficiency than the automaker’s initial projections. According to filings that first surfaced on the Rivian Forums, the mid-size electric SUV outperformed early estimates, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y in terms of energy efficiency.

Range and efficiency benchmarks

The top-spec R2 Performance, equipped with 21-inch wheels and a usable battery capacity of 88.67 kWh, traveled 539 km (335 miles) during EPA testing. This figure exceeds Rivian’s preliminary estimate of 531 km (330 miles).

That gives the R2 Performance a significant range advantage of about 47 km over the Tesla Model Y Performance, which is rated for 492 km (306 miles).

How it gets there

Calculations based on the EPA data show the R2 Performance achieves an energy efficiency of 16.48 kWh/100 km (3.77 miles/kWh). By comparison, the Tesla Model Y Performance consumes 19.88 kWh/100 km (3.125 miles/kWh), meaning the Rivian requires notably less energy to travel the same distance.

Even when equipped with 20-inch all-terrain tires, the R2 Performance maintained an edge, achieving 505 km (314 miles) of range. This configuration resulted in an efficiency of 17.75 kWh/100 km, still outperforming the comparable Tesla's energy-use figures.

Rivian R2 | Photo: Rivian

2027 Rivian R2 - Specifications and standard equipment

The EPA documents clarify several hardware specifications for the R2. The vehicle features a peak DC fast-charging rate of 210 kW, capable of adding 241 km (150 miles) of range in 15 minutes or reaching an 80-percent charge in under 30 minutes. AC charging is capped at 11.5 kW. The R2 will use a standard NACS charging port, providing access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

The R2’s thermal management system features an improved heat pump system, which Rivian confirmed will be standard on all R2 models. The system is designed to be smaller and quieter than the unit found in R1 vehicles, consolidating sensors and heat exchangers into a single enclosure to maintain optimal battery temperatures.

2027 Rivian R2 - Versions and pricing in Canada

The R2 Performance is the first variant scheduled for production, with initial units reaching Rivian employees this month to identify potential issues before broader customer deliveries begin later in the spring.

- R2 Performance - Available Spring 2026;

- R2 Premium - Expected late 2026;

- R2 Standard - Expected early 2027 (estimated 555 km range);

- R2 Standard (Small Battery) - Expected late 2027 (estimated 443+ km range).

Canadian pricing has not been officially released, though estimates suggest the R2 Performance could start between $85,000 and $90,000 CAD, with entry-level versions potentially arriving in 2027 near the $65,000 mark.