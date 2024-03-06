Tomorrow sees the official unveiling of Rivian's third model. In anticipation of the R2 (or R2S) revealing itself fully, the EV maker has shared another image of the electric SUV, confirming what we had guessed about its design.

Juicier still, some information about the specifications of the model has appeared online, thanks to some sleuth work by a Rivian owner by the name of Chris Hilbert.

Rivian R2 to be unveiled soon

First, the company shared a partial image of the rear on the X platform. This confirms what we already knew: there's a strong resemblance to the styling of the brand's largest SUV, the R1S. It would have been interesting to find a different signature with the new model, but that obviously won't be the case.

As for those technical details unearthed, it should be noted that they were not shared by Rivian. Hilbert managed to extract the website source code from the R2 page on Rivian's website, uncovering a series of product specifications. The resulting information has yet to be confirmed, but it is revealing.

First of all, we have the announced price of $47,500 USD. Recall that Rivian boss R.J. Scaringe promised a model between $40,000 and $60,000. So it makes sense.

Rivian R2 electric

530-km range?

Secondly, while the battery capacity is not yet known, the range is, at 330 miles. That’s 531 km.

The vehicle's dimensions have also come to light. Here’s where the new R2 sits/stands in comparison with the R1S (we’ve converted the figures to millimetres):

R1S

Length – 5100 mm

Width – 2014 mm

Height – 1816 mm

Wheelbase – 3076 mm

Ground clearance – up to 381 mm (15 inches)

R2

Length – 4714 mm (- 386)

Width – 1905 mm (- 173)

Height – 1699 mm (- 264)

Wheelbase – 2936 mm (- 140)

Ground clearance – 249 mm (9.8 inches)

In a nutshell, the new Rivian R2 is thus about the size of a Tesla Model Y.

Not before 2026

Of course, all of the above figures are yet to be confirmed, plus it’s worth bearing mind that the model is not expected before 2026. Its dimensions will certainly remain the same, but several elements may change, including the price tags attached.