Rivian Begins Production of R2 SUV

Rivian has started mass production of the R2 at its plant in Normal, Illinois. The EV maker turned the On switch on its assembly line that will churn out the R2 midsize SUV on April 22nd.

Rivian has a lot riding on the fortunes of the R2. While the high-end R1S and R1T established the company as a darling of a certain, lifestyle-oriented corner of the EV market, the R2 is designed to transform the company into a mass-market powerhouse capable of taking on the Tesla Model Y.

Challenges in Normal

The production start at the Normal, Illinois plant was a triumph of resilience. Just days prior to the official rollout, a tornado caused damage to the facility. Despite the setback, the company successfully shifted from building test prototypes and Manufacturing Validation Builds (MVBs) to customer-ready units.

"We are really excited to be producing R2 for our customers," said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. "The vehicle is incredible... I can’t wait for customers to experience it!" These first units are currently undergoing final internal quality checks before being shipped to service centers across the United States.

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The launch strategy

The rollout begins with the top-tier Performance Launch Edition, priced at $57,990 USD. This range-topping trim is a powerhouse, featuring a dual-motor AWD system delivering 656 hp and a 0–60 mph sprint in just 3.6 seconds. Equipped with an 87.9-kWh battery, it offers an EPA-estimated range of 531 km.

Launch Edition buyers will enjoy exclusive perks, including unique paint options, a lifetime subscription to the Autonomy+ hands-free driving package and rear drop glass. While reservations sit at a staggering 200,000 units, the true test of demand arrives in June, when reservation holders will be invited to use the online configurator to finalize their builds and commit to firm orders.

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The path to profitability

The R2 is not just a new product; it is a financial lifeline. Rivian CFO Claire McDonough noted that once production reaches a higher run rate in 2027, the R2 will cost the company less than half as much to build as the R1S. This massive reduction in manufacturing costs is seen as Rivian’s definitive path toward profitability.

Following the Launch Edition, Rivian plans to introduce the Premium trim ($53,990 USD) by year’s end, followed by the Standard ($48,490 USD) in early 2027. The highly anticipated $45,000 USD base model is slated for a late 2027 arrival.

While Canadian pricing was initially teased at $66,500 two years ago, official figures for the Great White North remain under wraps, with first deliveries still tentatively planned for 2027. For now, all eyes are on the Illinois plant as Rivian attempts to deliver between 22,000 and 25,000 units before the end of this year.