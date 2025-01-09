Other than a small price increase, the Toyota Prius returns unchanged from 2024. For the year just ended, MSRP for the popular hybrid model was set at $37,150; that now moves to $38,165 CAD, before fees and any applicable taxes.

There are two trims available to consumers in Canada: the XLE AWD ($38,165) and the Limited AWD, priced at $44,280.

Powertrain of the 2025 Toyota Prius

As before, the 2025 Prius is equipped with a fifth-generation hybrid powertrain that includes a 2.0L 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine, electric motor-generator system and electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. Total output is 196 hp, and all-wheel drive is standard on all models.

The Prius AWD delivers impressive fuel consumption of 4.8L/100 km in the combined city/highway cycle.

2024-25 Toyota Prius, interior | Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2025 Toyota Prius

The 2025 Toyota Prius comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity via Toyota's multimedia system. The enhanced Toyota interface offers interaction between driver and vehicle through sight, touch and voice.

Also included is Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes advanced features such as Toyota's Star Safety System, blind spot monitor with safe exit assist and an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer.

2024-25 Toyota Prius, rear | Photo: Toyota

Versions of the 2025 Toyota Prius

2024 Prius XLE AWD (MSRP: $37,150) - This model includes:

- Toyota multimedia system;

- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility;

- 8-inch multimedia touchscreen;

- 6-speaker sudio system

- SofTex-covered seats;

- Heated front seats;

- Toyota Smart Key system with push-button start.

2025 Prius Limited AWD - To the XLE AWD, this variant adds:

- Glass roof;

- Power-assisted tailgate;

- Heated and ventilated front seats;

- Heated rear seats;

- Digital key;

- Wireless charger for compatible phones;

- Panoramic view monitor and advanced parking system;

- 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen;

- 8-speaker JBL audio system.

The 2025 Toyota Prius is available now at Toyota dealers across Canada.