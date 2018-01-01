Ford is confident that the large majority of early reservations for the new 2021 Ford Bronco will translate into firm orders when the time comes to sign on the dotted line. The automaker’s optimism is understandable, especially given the large numbers of those pre-orders to begin with.

Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, told Automotive News outlet that he expects 75 percent of current reservations to lead to firm orders.

Up to now, Ford has raked in 165,000 online reservations for the Bronco, each of which required potential buyers to fork over $100 for the privilege of getting in line for a copy of the SUV – and the list is long indeed.

The work of transforming early reservations into full-on orders gets underway in full later this year, when dealerships will be able to contact customers to try to get them to commit officially. For the moment, Ford has begun building pre-production models at its plant in Michigan.

The automaker is also working on the website consumers will be able to visit to “build” their future Bronco ahead of the first deliveries, which are expected starting in Spring 2021.

Mark LaNeve confirmed as well that the high number of reservations – and the high conversion rate that ‘s expected – will likely delay the delivery of certain models, probably into 2022. He acknowledged that this could actually lead to a small number of customers cancelling their orders. He added that dealers with the highest numbers of orders will receive the most vehicles initially.

In case you’re wondering about the Bronco Sport, meanwhile, Ford is still declining to divulge the number of reservations it has received. The Bronco-inspired crossover is set to arrive after the Bronco itself, which is scheduled to start being delivered this coming November. But given the general response from consumers to the introduction of both the Bronco and Bronco Sport, we expect it to sell like hotcakes in the short run.