Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Acura Is Bringing Back the Integra

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Acura has confirmed the return of the Integra. The model, for those who may not have known it, marked a generation in the late 1980s, during the 1990s and at the turn of the millennium.

Brand Vice President Jon Ikeda had this to share last night: “I am delighted to say that the Integra returns to the Acura lineup with the same spirit of fun to drive and DNA of the original, by upholding our commitment to the company's philosophy (Precision Crafted Performance) in all respects, including design, performance and overall driving experience."

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
 
Honda's luxury division made the announcement at a gathering of journalists attending the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week. The news was revealed via drones tracing the model's name and silhouette across the sky.

The pledge was accompanied by a video posted by Acura on its Instagram account.

Of course, the company has not provided details on the model except when it expects the production to start: sometime in 2022. Obviously, we're expecting a car delivering the same driving experience as the previous generations.

And Acura has access to Honda's motoring division to give it all the spice it needs. There's a decent chance in fact that it will receive the engine of the newest Civic Type R.

Let’s hope the return of the Integra marks the birth of a new classic.

 

You May Also Like

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Chevrolet lets us hear the sound of the upcoming Z06 version of its Corvette. The sports car will be unveiled this fall and will debut in 2022 as a 2023 model.

A 2022 BMW i4 Can Be Yours for Under $55,000 CAD… When it Debuts Next Winter

A 2022 BMW i4 Can Be Yours for Under $55,000 CAD… When it...

BMW has announced pricing and details of the all-electric 2022 i4 sedan coming to the Canadian market next winter. Starting price is 54,990 CAD for the singl...

After All the Teasing, Hyundai Finally Presents the 2022 Elantra N

After All the Teasing, Hyundai Finally Presents the 2022 ...

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N made its official debut today in a “digital world premiere”. The North American edition of the Elantra’s much-anticipated performa...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
The New Lamborghini Countach: Here it is!
Article
2006 Dodge Hornet concept
Dodge Hornet Returning as a Plug-In Hybrid SU...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
Ford Will Replace the Hardtop on Broncos
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 