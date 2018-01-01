Acura has confirmed the return of the Integra. The model, for those who may not have known it, marked a generation in the late 1980s, during the 1990s and at the turn of the millennium.

Brand Vice President Jon Ikeda had this to share last night: “I am delighted to say that the Integra returns to the Acura lineup with the same spirit of fun to drive and DNA of the original, by upholding our commitment to the company's philosophy (Precision Crafted Performance) in all respects, including design, performance and overall driving experience."

Honda's luxury division made the announcement at a gathering of journalists attending the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week. The news was revealed via drones tracing the model's name and silhouette across the sky.

The pledge was accompanied by a video posted by Acura on its Instagram account.

Of course, the company has not provided details on the model except when it expects the production to start: sometime in 2022. Obviously, we're expecting a car delivering the same driving experience as the previous generations.

And Acura has access to Honda's motoring division to give it all the spice it needs. There's a decent chance in fact that it will receive the engine of the newest Civic Type R.

Let’s hope the return of the Integra marks the birth of a new classic.