Auto credit, why use a comparator?

Source: Grand-Am

Memo Rojas knows exactly what a victory would mean in this weekend's Grand-Am Rolex Mexico City 250 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico.

Mexican Rojas and his teammate Scott Pruett hold a 13-point lead over defending Rolex Series driving champions Alex Gurney and Jon Fogarty, who are again driving the No. 99 GAINSCO/Bob Stallings Racing Pontiac Riley.

Pruett and Rojas are two-for-two in 2008 after winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January and backing that up in last month's GAINSCO Grand Prix of Miami at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The win was a record 16th in Daytona Prototypes for Pruett and put the duo in position to score a record third straight series victory, a mark set six times previously.

Gurney and Fogarty know how to win at Mexico City, as the pair won its first of a record seven races in 2008 at the 2.5-mile track last season after Gurney's back-and-forth duel with Max Papis of Krohn Racing. Gurney and Fogarty won last year's series crown by two points over Pruett.

The standings in Rolex Series GT is closer, with the consistent pair of Spencer Pumpelly and Tim George Jr. leading Rolex 24 At Daytona GT winners Sylvain Tremblay and Nick Ham by one point (62-61).

Pumpelly and George, also the MESCO Building For the Future Rookie of the Year leader, have finished on the podium in both races, while the Daytona win and a fifth-place finish at Homestead have Tremblay and Ham in contention to retake the point lead after Mexico.

Auto123.com
